Fresh Blockbuster MLB Trade Ideas to Shake Up Spring Training

1 of 5

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Seattle Mariners have been trying to flip Edwin Encarnacion ever since they acquired the 36-year-old slugger from the Indians in December. But according to Morosi, nothing is in the works.

Maybe that'll change if the Tampa Bay Rays start feeling a need for more power.

Though the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are the presumed favorites in the American League East, the Rays are feeling confident.

As manager Kevin Cash told Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe: "This is a special group of players. There's so much positive energy that these guys exhibit on a daily basis. We had that last year, and you can see we have it again this year. We do what we do, and as our guys mature and gain more experience, we're going to go out there and compete with everything we have."

According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, however, the Rays originally set out for a right-handed slugger for the middle of their order. Neither Avisail Garcia nor fellow newcomer Mike Zunino match that description as well as Encarnacion, who had an .810 OPS and 32 home runs in a "down" 2018.

The Rays would need the Mariners to pick up a chunk of the $26.7 million (including a $5 million buyout) remaining on Encarnacion's contract. If it meant a shot at plucking from the Rays' No. 5 farm system—MLB-ready utility man Brandon Lowe is a potential fit—Seattle could be more than willing to do so.