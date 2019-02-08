Farhan Zaidi Says Bryce Harper, Giants Have Mutual Interest After Meeting

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi offered a positive update Friday regarding the team's talks with free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper.

According to Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle, Zaidi said, "There's mutual interest on both sides."

Henry Schulman and John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Zaidi, Giants manager Bruce Bochy and Giants president Larry Baer met with Harper in Las Vegas this week.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.