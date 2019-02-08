Farhan Zaidi Says Bryce Harper, Giants Have Mutual Interest After Meeting

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper in action during the first game of a baseball doubleheader against the Philadelphia Phillies, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Matt Slocum/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi offered a positive update Friday regarding the team's talks with free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper.

According to Ann Killion of the San Francisco Chronicle, Zaidi said, "There's mutual interest on both sides."

Henry Schulman and John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Zaidi, Giants manager Bruce Bochy and Giants president Larry Baer met with Harper in Las Vegas this week.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Francisco Lindor (Calf) Out 7-9 Weeks

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Francisco Lindor (Calf) Out 7-9 Weeks

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Harper, Machado Still Looking for $300M+

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Report: Harper, Machado Still Looking for $300M+

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Bryce Harper Loves Him Some J.T. Realmuto

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Bryce Harper Loves Him Some J.T. Realmuto

    NBC Sports Philadelphia
    via NBC Sports Philadelphia

    New DH Rule Has Never Been More Necessary

    MLB logo
    MLB

    New DH Rule Has Never Been More Necessary

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report