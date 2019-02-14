TMZ: Jimmy Uso Arrested on Disorderly Conduct Charges; Mugshot Released

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso was reportedly arrested near downtown Detroit for disorderly conduct and obstruction.

According to TMZ Sports, Uso was in the car with his wife, WWE Superstar Naomi, when they were pulled over due to Naomi driving in the wrong direction on a one-way street.

While the police were speaking with Naomi, Uso reportedly got out of the car, took off his shirt and "squared up" as if he wanted to fight the officer. Uso reportedly complied after the officer took out his taser, and he was arrested.

TMZ tweeted the following photo of Uso's mugshot:

After being taken to jail, Uso reportedly posted bond and was released from custody.

In addition to Naomi driving the wrong way, police sources informed TMZ Sports that their vehicle "reeked of booze."

Uso's twin brother and tag team partner, Jey Uso, was arrested in January 2018 for driving while intoxicated.

In 2011, Jimmy was arrested for driving under the influence. He was arrested again two years later for violating the terms of his probation by driving with a suspended license.

The 33-year-old Uso (real name Jonathan Fatu) is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, and he signed with WWE along with his brother in 2009. The Usos debuted on the main roster in 2010 and have developed into one of the top tag teams in WWE history since then.

Jimmy and Jey are five-time WWE tag team champions, and they are currently scheduled to face The Miz and Shane McMahon for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Sunday's Elimination Chamber pay-per-view in Houston.