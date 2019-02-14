The Rock Talks AEW, Stone Cold Loves Becky Lynch, More in WWE Roundup

Ron Elkman/Sports Imagery/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

The Rock Congratulates AEW

All Elite Wrestling is having quite a week.

After the new promotion announced its May 25th Double or Nothing show from Las Vegas sold out in four minutes, The Rock responded to a Chris Jericho promo video for the event on Twitter (warning: contains NSFW language):

While WWE remains the No. 1 wrestling promotion in the world, the likes of New Japan Pro-Wrestling and AEW are providing the sort of competition not seen since the death of WCW in 2001.

The Memorial Day weekend show from Las Vegas will be the first official event under the AEW banner, but the seeds for it were planted last September when Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks put together All In from Chicago. That show sold out in less than 30 minutes.

With The Rock giving a shoutout to AEW, it seems clear this new venture for Rhodes, Jericho, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and many others is going to further alter the landscape of the sport.

Stone Cold Praises The Man

The rise of Becky Lynch hasn't gone unnoticed by many of the biggest stars in wrestling, including WWE Hall of Famer "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Appearing on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio, Austin called Becky Lynch the "hottest thing going" in WWE right now:

Lynch's rise to main event superstar since August has been the best storyline WWE has done in a long time. She was so good that fans didn't want to boo her when she turned on Charlotte Flair at Summerslam, essentially forcing the company to change direction immediately.

It has paid off because Lynch winning the women's Royal Rumble generated the biggest pop of anything on that show.

Lynch's current feud with the McMahon family, in some ways, mirrors the feud that led to Austin becoming arguably the biggest star in WWE history. She has a long way to go to reach those heights, but no one can put anything past her at this point.

Undertaker's Cryptic Tease

Since WrestleMania season has begun, it's time for speculation about The Undertaker potentially appearing on WWE's biggest show of the year.

In a post on Instagram, Undertaker teased a meeting with someone: "Landed late last night...must be meeting with somebody important today!"

The more telling part of Undertaker's post might be after that when he used the hashtag "ontheroadagain."

WWE is currently on its Road to WrestleMania. The marquee show is scheduled to take place April 7 from MetLife Stadium.

As recently as Jan. 24, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc.'s Daniel Yanofsky) reported Undertaker wasn't in the plans for WrestleMania 35.

Undertaker wrestled four times last year, most recently at Crown Jewel on Nov. 2 with Kane against Shawn Michaels and Triple H.

The last time Undertaker didn't appear at WrestleMania was in 2000. The future WWE Hall of Famer has wrestled at the event 26 times in his career. He defeated John Cena in what was essentially a squash match last year.

If Undertaker has decided he will make his 27th appearance at WrestleMania, WWE will presumably like to finalize it quickly as the company fills out the event card over the next seven weeks.