Anthony Davis on Lakers Trade Rumors: 'My Job Is to Focus on the Pelicans'

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

As Anthony Davis prepares to play alongside LeBron James during the 2019 NBA All-Star Game, the New Orleans Pelicans star isn't dwelling on the trade rumors involving him.

Speaking to Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated, Davis noted he's prepared himself for the swarm of media questions that will inevitably come this weekend in Charlotte:

“You got to prepare for it. I got asked the questions before, but my answers going to stay the same. My job is to focus on the Pelicans; the other stuff, I let whoever handle it. … My job is to focus on trying to be the most competent player, help this team get to the playoffs. The rest of it is going to be talked about when it’s talked about.”

It's worth noting Spears pointed out his conversation with Davis took place last month before the trade deadline passed.

The relationship between Davis and the Pelicans has seemingly gotten worse in the past week. ESPN.com's Brian Windhorst reported some members of the Pelicans organization wanted to sit their All-Star center for the rest of this season as a preventative measure against injuries.

Windhorst added the NBA threatened to fine New Orleans $100,000 for every game Davis was benched.

Davis returned to the lineup Feb. 8 after a nine-game absence. He scored 32 points in 25 minutes but was benched for the fourth quarter due to a minutes restriction. The 25-year-old has gone 5-of-17 from the field in the past two games, including scoring a season-low three points in Tuesday's 118-88 loss to the Orlando Magic.

“We sucked," Davis told reporters about the team's performance after that game. "Seemed like nobody was interested in playing. When you play like that against a team who’s fighting, you should expect that result.”

Davis requested a trade last month, with Los Angeles frequently mentioned as a possible landing spot. ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Jan. 30 that Davis prefers the Lakers over every other team.

The Pelicans and Davis won't be able to resolve their current situation until this offseason. Until then, they have 24 more games to finish out the 2018-19 season and find some common ground.