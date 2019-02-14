Anthony Davis Was 'in Awe,' Couldn't Speak When He First Met Michael Jordan

Tyler Kaufman/Associated Press

For many NBA fans, the chance to meet one of the superstars of the league is considered the opportunity of a lifetime. But it can be easy to forget that at one point, those same stars were fans too.

Anthony Davis offered a perfect example of that fact, recounting the time he had the chance to talk to NBA legend Michael Jordan during the 2011 Jordan Brand Classic but was too nervous to say anything.

"Man, this is Michael Jordan. It was my first time seeing him and talking to him," Davis told Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated. "He was like, 'Any questions?' I had so many questions, I just couldn't build myself up to say anything to Jordan. I didn't ask anything. I was in awe."

To this day, he hasn't had a second chance to talk to Jordan.

"I've never had a conversation with Jordan. Never. Never," he said. "I would love to just talk to him. Big fan."

Davis, 25, is now one of the NBA's biggest stars and has dominated the headlines this season given his desire to be traded from the New Orleans Pelicans. But peel everything away, and there's still the kid from Chicago who grew up being shown highlights of Jordan and who thinks it would be cool to talk to his childhood idol.