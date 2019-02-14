Adam Silver: I Haven't 'Given Any Thought' to Becoming NFL Commissioner

Alastair Grant/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver isn't considering a switch to the NFL to become that league's commissioner, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, who also reported "several different NFL owners have tried to persuade Silver to do so over the course of his five years as the NBA's commissioner."

But Silver has dismissed any interest in flipping sports:

"I'll just say I have not given it any thought. I feel very fortunate to be in this position. As a longtime fan, as a longtime league employee, the opportunity to become the commissioner of this league was beyond anything I even ever dreamed of as a kid.

"I've loved every day I've been in this job, and I think there's nothing but enormous opportunity ahead for this league. And ultimately, I realize I'm just passing through like every player who's gone through this league and ultimately like every owner, and I feel an enormous obligation to the fans and to this greater NBA family to do my best and try my hardest every day. But that's where 100 percent of my focus is."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.