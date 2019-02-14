Jurgen Klopp Planning for Bayern Munich UCL Clash Without Injured Dejan Lovren

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistFebruary 14, 2019

Liverpool's Croatian defender Dejan Lovren shoots to score the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 26, 2018. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo credit should read PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images)
PAUL ELLIS/Getty Images

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said he's not expecting defender Dejan Lovren to be fit in time for the team's UEFA Champions League showdown with Bayern Munich.

The Reds will meet the Bundesliga giants on Tuesday at Anfield in the first leg of their last-16 encounter, and according to Klopp, the Croatia international only has a small chance of being ready for the match due to a hamstring issue, per the Liverpool website.

"I don't want to rule it out, but I cannot really plan with it. He is not here for good reasons, because he cannot be part of training. We are back on Friday. Then from Saturday on, Dejan is back at Melwood and we will see.

"But, of course, we have to prepare it differently. If Dejan gives a sign on Monday—'I feel brilliant'—then we'd have to think anew. But in the moment we prepare the game, and in this preparation, Dejan is not involved. We have to find other solutions."

The Liverpool team are making the most of their break in the season with a training camp in Marbella, Spain, which Lovren isn't involved in.

Per David Maddock of the Daily Mirror, according to the Liverpool manager, they will at least be able to call on Georginio Wijnaldum for the match after his recent layoffs due to illness:

If Lovren is absent, it leaves the Reds with a potential defensive crisis going into this vital game.

Not only will Lovren seemingly sit this one out, Joe Gomez will not be involved after recently undergoing surgery. Perhaps most significantly of all, they will also be without defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk due to suspension.

It means Joel Matip is set to start in central defence, while Fabinho appears to be the player most likely to provide a makeshift partner for him.

That will leave Liverpool a little short in midfield, where the Brazilian has been impressing alongside Wijnaldum and Naby Keita, per Rob Gutmann of The Anfield Wrap:

While Bayern have been nowhere near their best this season, they do have dangerous attacking players who will be seeking to take advantage of any hesitancies Liverpool have at the back.

Robert Lewandowski has established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Europe during his time with the Munich club and has already been on target eight times in his six Champions League outings this season.  

Related

    Mane: Keita's Best Is Yet to Come

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Mane: Keita's Best Is Yet to Come

    Goal
    via Goal

    Klopp Planning for Bayern Without Lovren

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Klopp Planning for Bayern Without Lovren

    Liverpool FC
    via Liverpool FC

    Liverpool Assistant: Fabinho's Like a Lighthouse

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Liverpool Assistant: Fabinho's Like a Lighthouse

    Jack Lusby
    via This Is Anfield

    Insider: How Klopp Made Reds into Challengers

    Liverpool logo
    Liverpool

    Insider: How Klopp Made Reds into Challengers

    via Goal