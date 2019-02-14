Fantasy Basketball 2019: Waiver-Wire Advice for Injured NBA Players After Feb 13

Nick Wass/Associated Press

When one of the key players for an Eastern Conference contender in the NBA went down this week, some fantasy basketball owners were forced to scurry over to the waiver wire.

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet's injury is the latest in a string of setbacks for top players in the East, with Washington's John Wall also unavailable to fantasy owners.

Some of the best options out on the waiver wire are direct replacements for the recently injured players, while other potential pickups have performed well of late and are worth adding to fill the holes left open by VanVleet, Wall and others.

Waiver-Wire Advice

Take a Chance on Jeremy Lin

The addition of Jeremy Lin to the Toronto roster couldn't have come at a better time, as VanVleet was ruled out for at least three weeks due to a thumb injury, per ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

VanVleet's absence in the Raptors lineup hands Lin the opportunity to thrive while playing more minutes after he was acquired from the Atlanta Hawks.

Although he only scored eight points in his first game with the Raptors, Lin played 25 minutes, which is a good sign for owners looking for a value pickup on the waiver wire.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Lin won't be Toronto's top scorer every night, but there's a good chance he'll reach a double-digit point total, as he's averaging 10.7 points per game.

In three of his final four games with the Hawks, Lin reached the 10-point mark while playing fewer minutes than he did Wednesday for the Raptors.

Because Lin also chips in with rebounds and assists during his time on the court, he's a solid option to look at, especially if he's going to play over 20 minutes per game in VanVleet's absence.

Pick Up Bobby Portis While You Can

If you haven't already picked up Bobby Portis, add him to your team while you can.

The 24-year-old forward, who was traded from Chicago to Washington before the trade deadline, has averaged 19 points per game in his first four appearances with the Wizards.

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Not only is Portis experiencing a boost because he's playing for a new team, he's thriving in the Washington lineup because there's a hole left by Wall's season-ending injury.

Portis might not light up the scoreboard for 30 points every night, like he did in his Washington debut, but he's going to be a solid scoring option alongside Bradley Beal.

However, the one concern with adding Portis at this juncture of the season is Washington's tough four-game stretch after the All-Star break that includes games against Charlotte, Indiana, Brooklyn and Boston

Show Faith in Isaiah Thomas

The second-best team in the Western Conference received a boost to its lineup Wednesday, as Isaiah Thomas played his first game in close to a year.

In his season debut for the Denver Nuggets, Thomas scored eight points and handed out two assists over 13 minutes in his team's win over Sacramento.

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Thomas' return is a nice boost for a team that's dealt with injuries to almost every player on the roster at some point this season.

The 30-year-old Thomas could see more playing time after the All-Star break, as Gary Harris is dealing with a hamstring injury that's kept him out since January 30.

At the moment, Thomas is a low-risk, high-reward waiver-wire option, as he could turn into a solid contributor off the bench for the Nuggets.

