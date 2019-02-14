Luka Jovic 'Honoured' by Transfer Talk Amid Links to Barcelona and Real Madrid

TF-Images/Getty Images

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Luka Jovic has said he is "honoured" by the calibre of clubs interested in signing him at the end of the campaign.

The Serbia international has excelled with the German side on loan from Benfica, prompting a flurry of transfer speculation and links with some of the biggest sides in European football.

Speaking about the high-profile interest to Sportbuzzer (h/t Goal), Jovic said that although he is still concentrating on Frankfurt, he is flattered by the names in the reported transfer battle to sign him.

"I'm honoured, of course, for such big clubs to show an interest in me," he said. "But right now I'm happy to be here in Frankfurt, and I feel good here. At the moment, I'm just concentrating on Eintracht Frankfurt, that's my top priority."

According to Goal, Chelsea have reportedly made an offer of £39 million to sign the forward, while Real Madrid are also said to be tracking his progress.

It was reported by Frankfurter Allgemeine (h/t Sport) that Barcelona are seriously interested in the striker and have agreed personal terms with the player already prior to a possible summer move.

Sport noted that Frankfurt will activate an option to purchase Jovic outright, meaning any possible suitor will negotiate with them and not Benfica.

Per The Spanish Football Podcast, Jovic has been the subject of plenty of buzz among the Catalan press:

The excitement about the 21-year-old is understandable, as he's made some major strides during the season on loan in Germany; in a remarkable game against Fortuna Dusseldorf earlier in the campaign he was on the scoresheet an incredible five times.

Playing as part of a thrilling triumvirate alongside Sebastien Haller and Ante Rebic, Jovic has been an effervescent attacking influence throughout the 2018-19 term. Whether operating as a centre-forward or from a more withdrawn berth, he can piece play together or get forward and score goals himself.

That productivity is what has set Jovic apart from other strikers in the Bundesliga this season, per Squawka Football:

Scouted Football commented on the striker's ability to net in different scenarios:

Having been given a key role at Frankfurt this season, the youngster has been able to flourish. That is surely something he will consider amid what appears to be serious interest from some of European football's juggernauts, as he will want to continue getting minutes next term.

Links with Barcelona appear to be the most advanced, and it would make sense for the Blaugrana to be in the market for a versatile forward considering their reliance on 32-year-old Luis Suarez.

Chelsea will also need a new frontman, with Gonzalo Higuain only at the club on loan from Juventus and Olivier Giroud's future uncertain, as the Frenchman's contract is set to expire in the summer.