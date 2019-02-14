Daytona 500 Qualifying 2019 Results and Latest Driver Odds

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The Daytona 500 takes place this Sunday, and on Thursday night, the starting order for this year's Great American Race will be set.

After qualifying occurred this past Sunday, the Gander RV Duels at Daytona will determine the starting order beyond the front row. The first duel race will feature the odd-numbered qualifiers and set the order for the inside row. The second duel will feature the even-numbered qualifiers and set the outside row.

Hendrick Motorsports teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman secured their starting spots by posting the top two lap times during the final round of qualifying. Their other teammates, Jimmie Johnson and Chase Elliott, posted the third- and fourth-fastest times, meaning it will be all-Hendrick front rows for both of Thursday night's duel races.

Once the final starting order is set, it will be clear which drivers will start near the front of the pack and which ones will have some work to do on Sunday to make it to the front of the field.

Qualifying Results

1. William Byron (46.319 seconds, 194.305 mph)

2. Alex Bowman (46.355 seconds, 194.154 mph)

Duel 1 Starting Order

1. William Byron

2. Jimmie Johnson

3. Daniel Hemric

4. Martin Truex Jr.

5. Brad Keselowski

6. Paul Menard

7. Kyle Busch



8. Kevin Harvick

9. Tyler Reddick

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

11. Daniel Suarez

12. Chris Buescher

13. Ryan Newman

14. Ryan Truex

15. Ryan Preece

16. Matt Dibenedetto

17. Bubba Wallace

18. Matt Tifft

19. Parker Kligerman

20. Landon Cassill

21. Cody Ware

Duel 2 Starting Order

1. Alex Bowman

2. Chase Elliott

3. Joey Logano

4. Clint Bowyer

5. Austin Dillon

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Erik Jones

8. Ryan Blaney

9. Aric Almirola

10. Kurt Busch

11. David Ragan

12. Michael McDowell

13. Casey Mears

14. Jamie McMurray

15. Brendan Gaughan

16. Kyle Larson

17. Ty Dillon

18. Ross Chastain

19. Corey LaJoie

20. B.J. McLeod

21. Joey Gase

Top Odds to Win Daytona 500 (via OddsShark)

Brad Keselowski (+700; bet $100 to win $700)

Joey Logano (+800)

Kevin Harvick (+1000)

Clint Bowyer (+1000)

Denny Hamlin (+1000)

Aric Almirola (+1200)

Kyle Busch (+1200)

Chase Elliott (+1200)

Ryan Blaney (+1400)

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+1400)

Martin Truex Jr. (+1400)

Kurt Busch (+1600)

Alex Bowman (+2000)

Daniel Suarez (+2000)

Jimmie Johnson (+2000)

William Byron (+2000)

Moving Past Clash Incident?

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Although the Daytona 500 is the first Monster Energy Cup Series race of the 2019 season, there has already been some competitive action earlier this week. And there was already some controversy.

During this past Sunday's Advance Auto Parts Clash, Paul Menard and Jimmie Johnson had a late run-in that ended with Menard as part of a 15-car wreck. Johnson, who inadvertently spun Menard, then went on to win the rain-shortened race.

Menard led 51 of the 59 laps during the race, before the late incident ended his day. On Wednesday, both drivers appeared to clear the air.

"We’re moving on," Menard said, according to NASCAR.com. "What’s done is done. We’re not looking in the rear-view mirror on that one, just moving on."

"There’s always lessons to learn going back and looking at the tape and talking to someone about those things," Johnson said, per NASCAR.com, "but I think where he and I stand, I’m sure he wasn’t happy after the race, but he knew it wasn’t intentional, and it was more of racing thing than anything."

It will be interesting to see if this conflict has truly been resolved, or if it will lead to anything more either during the Daytona 500 or in the future.