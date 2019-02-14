Backstage WWE Rumors: Latest on Charlotte Flair, PPV Title Changes and More

1 of 3

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Live that Vince McMahon pushing Charlotte Flair into the main event of WrestleMania is not a new storyline development but, rather, has been the plan for quite some time.

Considering all signs originally pointed to Flair squaring off with Ronda Rousey, and Rowdy's treatment of Stephanie McMahon a year ago at The Showcase of the Immortals, it makes sense that the boss would recruit The Queen to try and end Rousey's winning streak much in the same way she did Asuka's.

The social media world erupted Monday after Raw, when McMahon announced it would be Flair vs. Rousey at the biggest event of the year and that 2019 Royal Rumble winner Becky Lynch would be suspended for 60 days, missing out on her opportunity to headline the Grandaddy of Them All.

Flair's involvement created backlash from fans who wished to see Lynch battle Rousey in a singles bout. Though that bout is absolutely an attractive match that could easily headline the spectacular, Flair has been as big a part of the story heading into WrestleMania as anyone.

It was her who endured the wrath of Lynch upon The Man's heel turn last August. It was Flair who dug deep within herself and found a sadistic side at Survivor Series, battering Rousey and leaving the UFC Hall of Famer a beaten down, marked mess. It was Flair who continued to make Lynch's life a living hell.

There is sure to be the criticism of Flair's involvement, suggestions that she is only being entered into the match because of who her father is, but the fact of the matter is that she has been an integral part of the story that has been told over the span of the last four months and her placement in the main event is justified.

And will likely lead to a better match because, like her or not, she is one of the best in-ring performers in the entire company.