D'Angelo Russell Drops 36 as Nets Beat Collin Sexton, Cavaliers in 3OT

The Brooklyn Nets outlasted the Cleveland Cavaliers 148-139 in triple overtime at Quicken Loans Arena on Wednesday night, with All-Star point guard D'Angelo Russell leading the way with 36 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Cleveland's Jordan Clarkson had 42 points on 16-of-34 shooting, knocking down seven triples in the game. Rookie Collin Sexton had 24 points for Cleveland in a losing effort.

It was a back-and-forth affair for much of the night, although the Cavaliers threatened to run away with the game early on. Cleveland grabbed a 12-point lead with 3:33 to play in the first half, but Brooklyn was able to prevent a blowout by trimming the deficit to just three points entering the break.

The Nets were able to draw even by the time the third quarter came to a close. At that point, it was a fight to the finish—and neither team was backing down.

There was only a 50-second stretch in the fourth quarter in which either team held a multi-possession lead, with the Cavaliers' five-point advantage late in the period proving to be the largest margin. But the Nets were able to tie things up at 103-apiece moments later.

Then, Cleveland forward Marquese Chriss—who had 23 points on the night—attempted to end the game with a monstrous posterization of Brooklyn center Jarrett Allen:

But once again, the Nets had an answer.

The two teams ended regulation tied at 109-apiece after a late Russell layup, and the game would still not be decided for some time. One extra session was not enough. And neither was two, thanks to DeMarre Carroll:

Ultimately, though, Russell decided three overtimes was enough. The 6'5", 198-pound guard put the team on his back, scoring the Nets' first 11 points of the third overtime period. Meanwhile, the Cavs as a team could muster up only a total of three points during that three-minute span.

That was a lead Brooklyn would not surrender.

After the Cavs cut the deficit down to four with just more than one minute to play, Russell once again proved he has ice in his veins by hitting a dagger from deep:

That gave Russell 14 points for the quarter and 24 total for the three extra sessions.

Eight Nets reached double figures on the night, with Joe Harris posting 25 alongside Russell's 36.

This was a game in which both Brooklyn and Cleveland were lighting it up from beyond the arc. The two teams combined for 36 three-pointers, each draining 18. The Nets did, however, hold a sizable advantage at the line, going 26-of-34 on their free throws while the Cavs went 13-of-18.

Brooklyn heads into the All-Star break sixth in the Eastern Conference at 30-29, and Cleveland sits back in 14th at 12-46.