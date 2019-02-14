NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2019 Rosters for Team Bird vs. Team Staley

NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2019 Rosters for Team Bird vs. Team StaleyFebruary 14, 2019
The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game always has a theme and this year, it centers around Carolina because the league's annual midseason classic takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Team Staley is the "home team," which features players who have roots in Carolina, while Team Bird or the "away team" will be comprised of players with origins in the other 48 states.
Dawn Staley, a three-time Olympic champion and Hall of Famer, will coach players like Dr. Oz and 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year A'ja Wilson.
Seattle Storm point guard and 2018 WNBA champion Sue Bird will call the plays for Ray Allen and reigning Celebrity Game MVP Quavo.
Both teams are stacked with talent, so this should be a competitive game to the finish.
Here's a list of celebrities scheduled to compete and a breakdown of the players to watch from both squads.
WNBA @WNBA
⭐️🏀 @dawnstaley and @S10Bird will be coaches at the @NBAAllStar #RufflesCelebGame https://t.co/VHxY7Qx8ur
Team Staley (Home Team)
Mike Colter, Luke Cage actor
Chris Daughtry, recording artist
Terrence J, on-air host, actor
Famous Los, comedian, social media influencer
Dr. Oz, television personality
Rapsody, rapper, recording artist
Bo Rinehart, NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician
JB Smoove, actor, comedian
Steve Smith, NFL great
A'ja Wilson, 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year
Jay Williams, ESPN college basketball analyst
Jason Weinmann, hometown hero
Team Bird (Away Team)
Ronnie 2K, Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports
Ray Allen, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer
AJ Buckley, SEAL Team actor
Bad Bunny, recording artist
Stefanie Dolson, WNBA's Chicago Sky center
Marc Lasry, co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks
Hasan Minhaj, actor, comedian, host of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj
Quavo, rapper, recording artist
Adam Ray, comedian, About Last Night podcast
Amanda Seales, actor, comedian, recording artist
James Shaw Jr., hometown hero
Brad Williams, comedian, About Last Night podcast
Former NBA Players
Jay Williams @RealJayWilliams
Training has already started!!! Coming for you #RayAllen 😂 @NBAAllStar @espn https://t.co/0BE2cyDvoj
The standout former pro is two-time NBA champion Ray Allen. The smooth-shooting guard has the most made three-pointers in NBA history, so he'll most likely look for opportunities to knock down the long ball in this game, which makes him the biggest threat to lead all scorers in points.
Former Duke star Jay Williams is known for his passing ability, so look for him to get everyone else on his team involved. At the game's end, it's likely that Williams will have the most assists in the game.
WNBA Players
Outside of the coaches, who are virtual WNBA legends, fans should keep an eye out for Stefanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.
Wilson took home the ROY award based on her breakout year, where she averaged 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft is a beast on the low block, so she'll get her points whether her number is called or not.
Dolson has an impressive midrange game and can put it in from the post. She'll likely get plenty of opportunities to put up numbers.
Best of the Rest
Most of the pop culture celebrities are a mystery, but Quavo has already shown that he can play basketball. Look for him to try to establish himself early.
He's a crafty lefty with a soft touch around the basket and has a knack for coming up with the ball. If he gets hot, he may have a strong chance of getting his second straight MVP nod.
Not much is known about players like Chris Daughtry or Terrence J's ability to ball, but Dr. Oz did play when Dallas played host to the game back in 2010. The good doctor didn't score any points, but at age 58, he'll be the oldest player on the court and should get the crowd into it if he does score.
Mike Colter played superhero Luke Cage on Netflix, but real life heroes Jason Weinmann and James Shaw Jr. will hit the court.
Weinmann, a retired U.S. Marine, drove around during Hurricane Florence in a troop transport vehicle looking for people to save from the floods.
Shaw Jr. famously disarmed a gunman who had shot six people (four died) at a Nashville-area Waffle House.
Both are ordinary citizens who stepped up to do extraordinary things to help others, so they'll likely garner plenty of fans during the contest, especially if one of them plays well.
