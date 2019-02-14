NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2019 Rosters for Team Bird vs. Team Staley

Chris Marion/Getty Images

The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game always has a theme and this year, it centers around Carolina because the league's annual midseason classic takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Team Staley is the "home team," which features players who have roots in Carolina, while Team Bird or the "away team" will be comprised of players with origins in the other 48 states.

Dawn Staley, a three-time Olympic champion and Hall of Famer, will coach players like Dr. Oz and 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year A'ja Wilson.

Seattle Storm point guard and 2018 WNBA champion Sue Bird will call the plays for Ray Allen and reigning Celebrity Game MVP Quavo.

Both teams are stacked with talent, so this should be a competitive game to the finish.

Here's a list of celebrities scheduled to compete and a breakdown of the players to watch from both squads.

Team Staley (Home Team)

Mike Colter, Luke Cage actor

Chris Daughtry, recording artist

Terrence J, on-air host, actor

Famous Los, comedian, social media influencer

Dr. Oz, television personality

Rapsody, rapper, recording artist

Bo Rinehart, NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician

JB Smoove, actor, comedian

Steve Smith, NFL great

A'ja Wilson, 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Jay Williams, ESPN college basketball analyst

Jason Weinmann, hometown hero



Team Bird (Away Team)



Ronnie 2K, Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports

Ray Allen, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer

AJ Buckley, SEAL Team actor

Bad Bunny, recording artist

Stefanie Dolson, WNBA's Chicago Sky center

Marc Lasry, co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks

Hasan Minhaj, actor, comedian, host of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Quavo, rapper, recording artist

Adam Ray, comedian, About Last Night podcast

Amanda Seales, actor, comedian, recording artist

James Shaw Jr., hometown hero

Brad Williams, comedian, About Last Night podcast

Former NBA Players

The standout former pro is two-time NBA champion Ray Allen. The smooth-shooting guard has the most made three-pointers in NBA history, so he'll most likely look for opportunities to knock down the long ball in this game, which makes him the biggest threat to lead all scorers in points.

Former Duke star Jay Williams is known for his passing ability, so look for him to get everyone else on his team involved. At the game's end, it's likely that Williams will have the most assists in the game.

WNBA Players

Outside of the coaches, who are virtual WNBA legends, fans should keep an eye out for Stefanie Dolson of the Chicago Sky and A'ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces.

Wilson took home the ROY award based on her breakout year, where she averaged 20.7 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 WNBA draft is a beast on the low block, so she'll get her points whether her number is called or not.

Dolson has an impressive midrange game and can put it in from the post. She'll likely get plenty of opportunities to put up numbers.

Best of the Rest

Most of the pop culture celebrities are a mystery, but Quavo has already shown that he can play basketball. Look for him to try to establish himself early.

He's a crafty lefty with a soft touch around the basket and has a knack for coming up with the ball. If he gets hot, he may have a strong chance of getting his second straight MVP nod.

Not much is known about players like Chris Daughtry or Terrence J's ability to ball, but Dr. Oz did play when Dallas played host to the game back in 2010. The good doctor didn't score any points, but at age 58, he'll be the oldest player on the court and should get the crowd into it if he does score.

Mike Colter played superhero Luke Cage on Netflix, but real life heroes Jason Weinmann and James Shaw Jr. will hit the court.

Weinmann, a retired U.S. Marine, drove around during Hurricane Florence in a troop transport vehicle looking for people to save from the floods.

Shaw Jr. famously disarmed a gunman who had shot six people (four died) at a Nashville-area Waffle House.

Both are ordinary citizens who stepped up to do extraordinary things to help others, so they'll likely garner plenty of fans during the contest, especially if one of them plays well.

