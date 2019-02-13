T-Pain Beats Lonzo Ball in Rap Battle on 'Drop the Mic'

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Having already performed on Lip Sync Battle, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball decided to grab the mic for real and go head-to-head with rapper T-Pain on Drop the Mic.

While the 21-year-old Ball is best known for his game on the court, he has given fans a glimpse of his off-court talents before. He released his first album, "Born 2 Ball," in February 2018.

In other words, this competition was right in the hoops star's comfort zone.

Being a Ball, Lonzo made sure to enter the battleground with some showmanship:

Ball opened the battle, and it became apparent that nothing was going to be off-limits on this night:

Ball went after his counterpart's autotune hard throughout the battle: "You can't sing without help, and we know you can't rap. T-Pain is garbage, now go autotune that."

On the other side, T-Pain made sure to cover all of the bases:

Ball's jumper

Ball's shoes, the ZO2s

Ball's Kyle Kuzma diss track

The Ball Family

And, of course, no rap battle would have been complete without a LeBron James reference: "You'll be a Laker legend long, long after you're gone. Wait no actually, I was talking about LeBron."

In the end, it was the professional rapper who walked away with the belt. Even without the help of autotune.