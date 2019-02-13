T-Pain Beats Lonzo Ball in Rap Battle on 'Drop the Mic'February 14, 2019
Having already performed on Lip Sync Battle, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball decided to grab the mic for real and go head-to-head with rapper T-Pain on Drop the Mic.
While the 21-year-old Ball is best known for his game on the court, he has given fans a glimpse of his off-court talents before. He released his first album, "Born 2 Ball," in February 2018.
In other words, this competition was right in the hoops star's comfort zone.
Being a Ball, Lonzo made sure to enter the battleground with some showmanship:
Drop The Mic on TNT @DropTheMicTNT
.@ZO2_ is used to taking shots on a court, but tonight he's taking shots at @TPAIN. 🎤🥊 #DropTheMic https://t.co/AEClhWLWyV
Ball opened the battle, and it became apparent that nothing was going to be off-limits on this night:
Drop The Mic on TNT @DropTheMicTNT
Ballin' or bombin'? 😬 You decide TONIGHT! #DropTheMic https://t.co/7B2oW5UWn3
Ball went after his counterpart's autotune hard throughout the battle: "You can't sing without help, and we know you can't rap. T-Pain is garbage, now go autotune that."
On the other side, T-Pain made sure to cover all of the bases:
- Ball's jumper
- Ball's shoes, the ZO2s
- Ball's Kyle Kuzma diss track
- The Ball Family
And, of course, no rap battle would have been complete without a LeBron James reference: "You'll be a Laker legend long, long after you're gone. Wait no actually, I was talking about LeBron."
In the end, it was the professional rapper who walked away with the belt. Even without the help of autotune.
