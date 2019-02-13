T-Pain Beats Lonzo Ball in Rap Battle on 'Drop the Mic'

Having already performed on Lip Sync Battle, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball decided to grab the mic for real and go head-to-head with rapper T-Pain on Drop the Mic.

While the 21-year-old Ball is best known for his game on the court, he has given fans a glimpse of his off-court talents before. He released his first album, "Born 2 Ball," in February 2018.

In other words, this competition was right in the hoops star's comfort zone.

Being a Ball, Lonzo made sure to enter the battleground with some showmanship:

Ball opened the battle, and it became apparent that nothing was going to be off-limits on this night:

Ball went after his counterpart's autotune hard throughout the battle: "You can't sing without help, and we know you can't rap. T-Pain is garbage, now go autotune that."

On the other side, T-Pain made sure to cover all of the bases:

  • Ball's jumper
  • Ball's shoes, the ZO2s
  • Ball's Kyle Kuzma diss track
  • The Ball Family

And, of course, no rap battle would have been complete without a LeBron James reference: "You'll be a Laker legend long, long after you're gone. Wait no actually, I was talking about LeBron."

In the end, it was the professional rapper who walked away with the belt. Even without the help of autotune.

