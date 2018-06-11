Lonzo Ball Drops Diss Track on Lakers Teammate Kyle 'Kylie' Kuzma

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJune 11, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 23: Lonzo Ball #2 and Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers talk while they get ready in the locker room before the game against the Dallas Mavericks on February 23, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2017 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma both just wrapped up their rookie seasons as members of the Los Angeles Lakers, and as teammates, they enjoy roasting each other whenever possible.

The two spent some time trading shots on social media throughout the season, most notably back in January. Kuzma also recently won "Player Hater of the Year" in B/R's Sauce Awards with a smoky roast of Zo. Now, Ball has taken their battle to the next level—with a diss track.

On Monday, Ball dropped his latest track, "Kylie Kuzma":

Among the lyrics, h/t Sporting News' Jordan Heck:

  • "Who are you without ZO2? Just another dude with a bunch of tattoos"

  • "Big Baller Brand getting bread, little Kuz is getting crumbs"

  • "Don't know who your daddy is, well your a-- is getting sonned"

Utah Jazz rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell noticed and was all for this battle:

Of course, Kuzma wasn't going to just let his teammate flame him:

Now, the world waits to see what happens Wednesday.

Related

    Why Lakers Need to Re-Sign Randle

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Why Lakers Need to Re-Sign Randle

    Trevor Lane
    via Lakers Nation

    LaMelo Signs Contract with LaVar's JBA League

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    LaMelo Signs Contract with LaVar's JBA League

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lonzo Drops Kuzma Diss Track 💀

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lonzo Drops Kuzma Diss Track 💀

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Zubac Is Entering a Make or Break Season with Lakers

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Zubac Is Entering a Make or Break Season with Lakers

    Silver Screen and Roll
    via Silver Screen and Roll