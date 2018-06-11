Lonzo Ball Drops Diss Track on Lakers Teammate Kyle 'Kylie' Kuzma

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma both just wrapped up their rookie seasons as members of the Los Angeles Lakers, and as teammates, they enjoy roasting each other whenever possible.

The two spent some time trading shots on social media throughout the season, most notably back in January. Kuzma also recently won "Player Hater of the Year" in B/R's Sauce Awards with a smoky roast of Zo. Now, Ball has taken their battle to the next level—with a diss track.

On Monday, Ball dropped his latest track, "Kylie Kuzma":

Among the lyrics, h/t Sporting News' Jordan Heck:

"Who are you without ZO2? Just another dude with a bunch of tattoos"

"Big Baller Brand getting bread, little Kuz is getting crumbs"

"Don't know who your daddy is, well your a-- is getting sonned"

Utah Jazz rookie sensation Donovan Mitchell noticed and was all for this battle:

Of course, Kuzma wasn't going to just let his teammate flame him:

Now, the world waits to see what happens Wednesday.