NBA Celebrity All-Star Game 2019: Rosters, Final Score and MVP Predictions

The Celebrity All-Star Game has become one of the traditions of the NBA All-Star Weekend.

This year's game at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina will be played Friday night at 7 p.m. and will be televised by ESPN.

The celebrity game usually has a theme to it, and this year's is "Hometown Hero." Each roster will honor a hero who helped others during crisis situations.

The home team features Jason Weinmann, a military veteran who rescued New Bern, North Carolina residents stranded during Hurricane Florence.

The away team honors James Shaw Jr., the military hero who disarmed the shooter during the Waffle House shooting in Antioch, Tennessee.

The home team features celebrities, musicians and athletes who are from North Carolina or South Carolina.

The list of celebrities on both teams is notable, and it also stands out because of one name that is missing.

Nick Cannon has played in 10 previous celebrity games, but he is not taking part this year. TV personality Terrence Jenkins is the veteran of this year's celebrities, and he is scheduled to play in his fifth celebrity game.

NBA Celebrity Rosters, per NBA.com

Home

Mike Colter, Luke Cage actor

Chris Daughtry, recording artist

Terrence J, on-air host, actor

Famous Los, comedian, social media influencer

Dr. Oz, television personality

Rapsody, rapper, recording artist

Bo Rinehart, NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician

JB Smoove, actor, comedian

Steve Smith, NFL great

A'ja Wilson, 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year

Jay Williams, ESPN college basketball analyst

Jason Weinmann, hometown hero



Away



Ronnie 2K, Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports

Ray Allen, Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer

AJ Buckley, SEAL Team actor

Bad Bunny, recording artist

Stefanie Dolson, WNBA's Chicago Sky center

Marc Lasry, co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks

Hasan Minhaj, actor, comedian, host of Netflix's Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj

Quavo, rapper, recording artist

Adam Ray, comedian, About Last Night podcast

Amanda Seales, actor, comedian, recording artist

James Shaw Jr., hometown hero

Brad Williams, comedian, About Last Night podcast

TV Information

Date: Friday, Feb. 15

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN or WatchESPN

The Celebrity game should be a light-hearted game that features several off-the-court stars who picture themselves as good players.

However, when it comes down to it, former NBA player and Hall of Famer Ray Allen, ex-NFL wide receiver Steve Smith, along with WNBA stars Stefanie Dolson and A'ja Wilson should be the most talented athletes on the court.

Allen and Dolson are on the away team while Smith and Wilson are on the home team.

If those four athletes cancel each other out, the game could come down to ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Williams taking over for the home team in a battle with Quavo of the away team.

Williams was a star guard at Duke and seemed destined for a dynamic career in the NBA until it was ruined by a motorcycle accident.

Quavo is the front man for Migos, and he won the MVP in last year's celebrity All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Hall of Famer Dawn Staley will coach the home team, while Sue Bird of the Seattle Storm will handle the coaching duties for the away team.

Predictions

The Celebrity All-Star games are usually not high-scoring contests, but they often feature enough offense to keep the fans interested. Last year's game saw 141 points scored, as Team Clippers defeated Team Lakers, 75-66.

While it's difficult to make a call in any Celebrity Game, the Away team looks quite strong with Allen, Dotson, Quavo.

We see the Away team winning by 70-60 margin, with Quavo coming away with his second MVP award. He knows what it feels like to be the best player on the court, and he can make it happen a second time.