WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from February 13

2 of 4

Before a scheduled match pitting the team of Humberto Carrillo and Stacey Ervin Jr. against The Street Profits, Kassius Ohno made his presence felt. No longer feeling welcome, he vowed to take his talents elsewhere.

Keith Lee, a previous victim of Ohno's, blasted him with an elbow and told Ohno not to let the door hit him on the way out.

The match got underway with Ervin and Carrillo frustrating the more celebrated Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford with their raw athleticism. The popular Street Profits, though, worked over Ervin until the relative newcomer avoided them and made the hot tag.

Carrillo rolled, using his speed to keep the opposition reeling. An ill-fated tag to Ervin led to a big blockbuster from Dawkins for a harder-than-imagined victory.

After the match, The Street Profits attempted to call out The War Raiders for a tag title opportunity but were interrupted by Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch followed and NXT tag team champions The War Raiders finally appeared.

Undisputed Era, never missing out on an opportunity to sneak attack their rivals, jumped the champions and sparked a brawl between the teams. The champions ultimately cleared the ring.

Result

The Street Profits defeated Carrillo and Ervin

Grade

C+

Analysis

There are times too much happens in a given segment of WWE television and this might just qualify for that distinction.

First, Lee and Ohno sparked a rivalry. Then there was the match itself, which gave way too much to Carrillo and Ervin unless the plan is for them to be a young, upstart tag team.

The post-match brawl made little sense in that a team like Berthal and Aichner are way too early in their NXT TV run to be considered for tag title opportunities while Street Profits lost to The Forgotten Sons, who were not even featured in the segment.

If the plan is to get right back to Undisputed Era vs. War Raiders, just go in that direction and do not waste time. Otherwise, it only makes the rest of the division look lesser than those two prominent tandems, through no fault or lack of talent of their own.