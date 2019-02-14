7 Potential WWE Biopics After Paige's 'Fighting with My Family`February 14, 2019
When you look at the countless subjects explored by filmmakers in Hollywood, pro wrestling is not a topic many want to tackle.
There has always been a stigma about the pro wrestling industry in the entertainment world. Other than The Wrestler, most of the movies about grappling have been comedies.
The One and Only, Nacho Libre, Ready to Rumble and No Holds Barred generate laughs for some people, but they don't capture what it's like to actually go on the journey of becoming a professional wrestler.
Fighting With My Family could change all that. The film will focus on Paige's rise through the ranks as a young woman from England trying to make it in the colorful world of WWE. The Rock, who also produced the film, will appear as himself in a few scenes.
If this movie is a hit, it could open the door for more biopics to be made about some of the biggest names in the industry. This article will look at seven WWE Superstars who could have a movie made about their lives.
Hulk Hogan
Hulk Hogan might not be as popular today as he once was, but his career and life outside the ring would make for an entertaining film experience.
The Hulkster was one of the biggest celebrities in the world during the rise of Hulkamania in the '80s into the '90s. Even people who had never seen a wrestling match knew who he was.
Hogan has talked on Tough Enough about how his trainer, Hiro Matsuda, intentionally broke his leg on his first day of training and how he returned to continue his training to prove he was tough enough for this business.
His rise to fame as a WWE Superstar led to movies and endorsement deals. Hogan could even have been the face of the Foreman Grill had he not missed a phone call from his manager.
In addition to all the great moments from his career Hollywood could replicate, Hogan's personal life would make for some great drama on the big screen.
From his divorce to the recording of him making racist remarks, a Hogan biopic could provide a raw look at his life outside of wrestling.
Vince McMahon
Rumors of a Vince McMahon biopic have been swirling for years, but we have heard little in the way of progress.
PWInsider reported Bradley Cooper was offered the role of McMahon (h/t Entertainment.ie), but there is almost no further information.
McMahon's life outside the ring hasn't been as documented as most WWE Superstars. Despite being a public figure running a major corporation, he has managed to keep some semblance of privacy.
People want to know more about the man who helped make WWE into the global juggernaut it is today, and a biopic would be a great way to show the world what things were like when the cameras weren't rolling.
Ric Flair
Gorgeous George can be credited with bringing a lot of the pageantry to his performances before anyone else, but Ric Flair made it an art form.
The Nature Boy is one of the most famous pro wrestlers of all time, and with Charlotte being one of the top women in the industry, the Flair name is going to live on for a long time.
His career is interesting enough to make an entire movie, but he has also had his fair share of ups and downs in his personal life to make his story even more intriguing.
The effect the death of his son Reid had on him would of course need to be explored, while accusations of road rage in 2005 would also likely be included.
Whether he was in WWE, NWA or WCW, Flair was always one of the most entertaining guys on the roster. Few legends are as deserving of the biopic treatment as he is.
Andre the Giant
Andre the Giant's life story has been chronicled in documentaries both by WWE and other companies, and his story is interesting enough to warrant his own feature film.
The French wrestler was known around the world for his massive frame and his equally large heart, but many non-wrestling fans know him best from his role in The Princess Bride.
Going from working on his family's farm in France to being in one of the biggest matches of all time at WrestleMania 3 is the kind of success story that people love.
Finding an actor to play him might be the hardest part about making this film, but once someone of sufficient size was found, the script would practically write itself.
Madusa/Alundra Blayze
Madusa's story is ripe for the Hollywood treatment.
Not only was she a woman working in a completely male-dominated industry, but she held her own and proved she could do anything a man could do.
Her time in the then-WWF was what made her famous, but the moment on WCW Nitro when she dropped the WWF Women's Championship in the trash made her an icon.
On top of all that, she ended up breaking through the same barriers in the Monster Truck scene. Who wouldn't want to see a movie about a badass woman who kicks butt and drives a monster truck?
Ron Simmons
Ron Simmons made history by becoming the first African-American world heavyweight champion in pro wrestling. That story alone is worth a biography, but his entire career also deserves to be highlighted.
Simmons saw many ups and downs in the ring. When he first showed up in WWE, McMahon gave him a silly helmet and turned him into a caricature instead of capitalizing on his accomplishments in other companies.
He ended up finding his second wind alongside JBL as members of The APA and became one of the most beloved Hall of Famers we have today.
Put a story like this in the hands of Spike Lee, and you have a film that is almost guaranteed to be nominated for a few Oscars.
The Entire Hart Family
This one is a bit of a cheat because it involved more than one person. The Harts are a multi-generational wrestling family who has meant just as much to the wrestling business as anyone else. This family has enough material for a trilogy.
Stu and Helen Hart not only raised 12 children, most of whom either became wrestlers or married wrestlers, but they also ran Stampede Wrestling for several years in Canada.
Their two most famous children are Bret and Owen. Both of them found great success in the ring, but Owen tragically died after a cable lowering him from the roof of an arena failed and he fell to the ring.
Their story is one of both triumph and tragedy, which is why it would so easy to adapt to the big screen. Then there's the third generation. Natalya Neidhart and David Hart Smith currently represent the family in the squared circle.
If a production company could ever get everyone involved to sign off on a project like this, it would make for an amazing set of films.
Which WWE Superstar would you want to see a movie about?