Sasha Banks Injury Update, Booker T Sues Call of Duty and More in WWE Roundup

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Banks Cleared to Compete at Elimination Chamber

WWE announced Wednesday that Sasha Banks has been cleared to compete in the Elimination Chamber match to crown the first WWE Women's Tag Team champions at the Elimination Chamber on Sunday.

It was noted that Banks had been dealing with a shoulder injury, and WWE reported that it was aggravated when she was attacked during a match on Monday's episode of Raw.

The previous week, Sasha was attacked by Alicia Fox and Nikki Cross prior to an Elimination Chamber qualifying match, which forced Bayley to have to beat Fox and Cross on her own.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Robert Gunier of WrestlingInc.com), Banks suffered an injury during her Raw Women's Championship match against Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble, which led to her being held out of matches until Sunday.

Now that she has been cleared, Banks will team with Bayley against The Riott Squad, Nia Jax and Tamina, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville, Carmella and Naomi, and The IIconics at Elimination Chamber, with the winners being crowned WWE Women's Tag Team champs.

Banks and Bayley will be among the first entrants in the match along with Rose and Deville.

Booker T Files Lawsuit Against Activision

Booker T doesn't dig Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which he believes infringes upon a character he created.

According to Norm Quarrinton of Pro Wrestling Sheet, Booker T filed a lawsuit against Activision Publishing, Activision-Blizzard and Major League Gaming for a copyright violation.

The WWE Hall of Famer alleges that a character in Black Ops 4 is a ripoff of his G.I. Bro alter ego, which has been used in comic books.

One portion of the complaint reads: "They could have drawn him any way they wanted. But they chose to steal Booker T's 'G. I. Bro.'"

The lawsuit also states:

"Booker T respectfully demands trial by jury on all issues so triable. Booker T. Huffman prays that Defendants be cited to appear and answer, and that upon final trial have and recover from Defendants as set forth above, and that he have such other relief as it may show himself to be entitled."

Booker T briefly portrayed a character called G.I. Bro during his time in WCW as a member of the Misfits in Action stable, as well as earlier in his career prior to joining WCW.

While Booker is best known for being a five-time WCW world champion and the perfecter of the Spin-a-Roonie, he feels as though Activision is trying to profit from his intellectual property in G.I. Bro.

Deville to Replace Lana on Total Divas

Sonya Deville revealed Tuesday night that she will be a cast member on Season 9 of the E! reality series Total Divas.

Deville appeared on Afterbuzz (h/t Bill Pritchard of Wrestle Zone) to discuss the new endeavor:

"Part of being a WWE Superstar, to me, is showing the fans what happens outside of the ring. Who I am—in the ring, and in my personal life—is important to defining my character. I am tough for a reason. I have been through things, and I am the person I am for a lot of reasons, and I love sharing those stories for the fans because it's relatable. Fans every day can relate to what I've been through with stuff that they're going through in their own lives. On that topic, I'll be on Season 9 of Total Divas, which is something that I'm super excited about."



Deville's announcement came on the heels of Lana announcing that she will not be part of Season 9 after being a staple in previous seasons.

Deville, who is openly gay, noted that both she and her girlfriend will be featured on the show, and she admitted that she's both nervous and excited about it:

"Obviously I'm nervous, because any time you have cameras in your house, in your personal life and home, your relationship, it's obviously nerve-racking. My life is crazy and sh-- happens sometimes that I'm not proud of, and I've made mistakes, but it's going to be captured on TV and it's going to air and people are hopefully going to be able to relate to some of that."



Deville figures to bring a unique perspective to Total Divas and she stands to be a strong representative for the LGBTQ community on a widely viewed show.

