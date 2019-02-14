The Day MJ Wore No. 12 After His Jersey Was Stolen Before a Game

Samantha Prevot
February 14, 2019

Twenty‐nine years ago today, Michael Jordan was forced to wear a number other than his iconic No. 23. His jersey was stolen before a game, and the Bulls gave him a nameless No. 12 jersey as a replacement.

Watch the video above for more about this unique moment.

     

