The NBA All-Star Game Should Choose the Top 24 Players—Period, Says Howard Beck

Rudy Gobert and Luka Doncic are considered "snubs" for the NBA All-Star Game. The All-Star format means 12 players must come from each conference, but the Western is stronger than the Eastern. Watch the video above for why Howard Beck says the NBA should just select the 24 best players—period.

          

