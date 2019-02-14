Daytona 500 Starting Lineup: Predictions and Odds Ahead of 2019 Duels

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The first week of racing at Daytona International Speedway was dominated by Hendrick Motorsports.

The team headlined by Jimmie Johnson will try to extend their control of the top positions on the racing grid into Thursday's duels, which begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Duel 1 determines the odd-numbered positions in the starting grid for Sunday's Daytona 500, while the even-numbered starting spots will be decided by Duel 2.

Hendrick teammates William Byron and Alex Bowman secured the spots on the front row for Sunday's race in qualifying, and by achieving that, the pair will lead their respective duels to the green flag.

Byron leads a Duel 1 field that features Johnson, Martin Truex Jr and Brad Keselowski, while Bowman starts on the pole for Duel 2, a race that is headlined by Chase Elliott and Joey Logano.

All 4 Hendrick Drivers Start in Top 10

Hendrick Motorsports is halfway to achieving the goal of putting all four of the team's cars into the top 10 of the Daytona 500 starting grid.

Johnson and Elliott will attempt to join Byron and Bowman by placing high in the duels, and based off the team's performance so far at Daytona, it's likely to happen.

Terry Renna/Associated Press

After Byron and Bowman secured their spots on the front row, Johnson took first place the rain-shortened Clash race Sunday.

Elliott may not have won anything yet, but he's more than familiar with visiting the winner's circle after Duel races, as he's been victorious in each of the last two years.

Both Johnson and Elliott will start in second place in their respective duels with a teammate in front of them on the starting grid.

Based off the early success all of the Hendrick cars have had, it wouldn't be shocking to see Byron and Johnson and Bowman and Elliott team up to run away from the rest of the field.

Even if the field catches up to them at some point, Johnson and Elliott should have enough firepower and drafting partners to secure positions in the top 10 for the Daytona 500.

Austin Dillon Puts Himself In Good Position To Repeat

Austin Dillon is looking to become the first drive since Sterling Marlin in 1994 and 1995 to repeat as champion of the Daytona 500.

The driver of the No. 3 car starts Duel 2 in the fifth position, but his team's recent history in the duels isn't as good as other teams.

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Richard Childress Racing hasn't made a trip to Victory Lane after a duel since Kevin Harvick won Duel 1 in 2013.

Despite that trend and Hendrick's domination going against him, Dillon puts together a solid race to earn a spot in the first three rows for the Daytona 500.

The starting position earned by Dillon will be significantly better than his 14th starting position a year ago, and his high place on the starting grid will allow him to lead more laps and produce a strong overall performance to start the 2019 season.

