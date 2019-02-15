NBA All-Star Game: Who on 'Team LeBron' Would Fit Best Next to James in LA?

0 of 5

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

"Isn't that tampering?"

If any moment of the first televised All-Star draft will become immortalized, it was that one. Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't help himself, letting slip the playful but feisty jab after LeBron James chose Anthony Davis with his first selection of the reserve round.

Can you blame him?

At that point, the trade winds had only just stopped blowing. A few hours earlier, the Los Angeles Lakers officially struck out in their no-holds-barred pursuit of the New Orleans Pelicans superstar, and James selecting him for his All-Star roster fueled a fire that had been smoldering for weeks.

James had already used his first three picks to select Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Kawhi Leonard, all of whom could become free agents and join the Lake Show this coming offseason. He'd go on to select Klay Thompson, who's on an expiring deal and could likewise wind up in Tinseltown this July.

Perhaps James wasn't trying to use the All-Star draft as a tamper-proof recruiting endeavor. He made claims to the contrary, via ESPN.com's Dave McMenamin: "It's all good and well and dandy, but for me, I picked according to my draft board, and I picked according to who was the best available. It just so happened that I had KD, who's a pending free agent, and Kyrie, who's a pending free agent. James [Harden] is under contract until 2030. Kawhi's a free agent."

But let's pretend he was doing his best John Calipari impression and recruiting at every possible opportunity. If that's the case, which of his All-Star teammates would be the best fit alongside him in L.A.?

Dwyane Wade (retiring), James Harden (under contract through 2022-23), LaMarcus Aldridge (under contract through 2020-21), Karl-Anthony Towns (under contract through 2023-24) and Bradley Beal (under contract through 2020-21) will not appear because they aren't—for now, at least—threats to throw on purple-and-gold uniforms. The same goes for Damian Lillard (under contract through 2020-21) and Ben Simmons (the league literally just stopped Magic Johnson from potentially tampering), despite James previously requesting a trade for the Portland Trail Blazers guard and Simmons' Klutch connection.

We're only worried about the five players who have realistic paths to joining James in the imminent future.