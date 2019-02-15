Ranking the Star Potential of Every Player in the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge

1 of 15

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

20. Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers, age 23

With LeBron James leaving Cleveland and Kevin Love injured early, Osman has started 51 games in Cleveland. He's quickly developed into a versatile forward, able to score as a 3 or 4 by slashing, pulling up or shooting threes.

And there remains some untapped playmaking and defensive potential for the Cavaliers coaching staff to unlock. Consistency could wind up determining Osman's value, but there is enough evidence to suggest that Osman can be a quality NBA starter for years to come.

19. Josh Okogie, Minnesota Timberwolves, age 20

Okogie landed in the right spot where his athleticism and motor have been valued. He's carved out an energizer role with his ability to put pressure on the rim and opposing scorers defensively around the perimeter.

He's only shooting 36.4 percent and 26.0 percent from three, but Okogie won't need his offense to catch up to stick in Minnesota. He's creating an identity of effort and toughness.

18. Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento Kings, age 26

The oldest rising star, having spent two years overseas after the 2014 draft, Bogdanovic is suddenly an important player in the Western Conference, averaging 14.8 points and 4.0 assists for the 30-27 Kings.

Loaded with confidence that fuels tough shot-making, Bogdanovic can be a microwave scorer with secondary playmaking ability. It's uncertain how much higher the 26-year-old's ceiling extends from here. But even if this is it for Bogdanovic, he should be expecting a raise after next season.

17. Rodions Kurucs, Brooklyn Nets, age 21

A second-round steal, Kurucs looks like a key building block for the Nets. Despite having played sparingly over the past two years in Spain, he's caught on quickly in Brooklyn, impressing with his mix of 6'9" size and fluidity, slashing, shooting potential and defensive versatility.

Though not a skilled a scorer or reliable shooter (yet), his game appears headed toward the jack-of-all-trades path, which could point to high-end role-player potential.

16. OG Anunoby, Toronto Raptors, age 21

Sophomore regression suggests maybe Anunoby's ceiling is lower than it appeared during his rookie year. Still, few can match his physical, defensive tools to guard quick wings and strong forwards.

Unlikely to suddenly evolve into a shot-creator, Anunoby will continue to rely on his athleticism and length for two-point baskets. Finding his shooting range will be the key to unlocking the valuable three-and-D potential that Toronto will need in the playoffs.

15. Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn Nets, age 20

With a monster wingspan (7'5¼", per a 2017 DraftExpress article), Allen has made a habit out of denying ambitious finishers at the rim. The Nets have found their defensive anchor who also moonlights as a tremendous finishing target.

His scoring potential appears limited without a handle, post game or shooting range. But there should still be significant value tied to Allen's defensive impact and offensive efficiency. He projects as a long-term starter for a Nets team that could be playoff regulars, starting this season.