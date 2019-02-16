Predicting 2024 NBA All-Stars

0 of 24

The NBA is in tremendous shape. If you need proof of that, we'll suggest two places to look.

For starters, soak up every second of All-Star Weekend 2019. This is a superstars' league, after all, so you would be remiss not to see its largest contingent of star power.

But you'll also want to glance in our crystal ball for a glimpse into the All-Star future—specifically, the 2024 midseason classic.

That's a ton of time in basketball years. Flash back to the 2014 All-Star Game, for instance, and you'll find the likes of Joakim Noah, Roy Hibbert, Dwight Howard and Joe Johnson. You'll see a decent number of present stars, too—LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and James Harden all had starting spots—but the changes are significant.

By weighing past production with future potential, we'll attempt to predict how the aging process will predict our latest batch of ballers. Youngsters, for instance, could get a lift for additional experience, while older players who depend on athleticism might take a serious hit.

For simplicity's sake, our player pool is only as deep as the current NBA's. In other words, if you find yourself wondering why Zion Williamson didn't make the cut, you have your answer.

Got it? Good. Let's go time-traveling.