Knicks Explain Why Kevin Durant Image for Season Ticket Promo Was Used, Deleted

Mary Altaffer/Associated Press

Fans of the 10-45 New York Knicks have nothing to look forward to except the possibility of adding marquee players in the offseason, and one of those potential free-agent signees appeared in a photo accompanying requests for season ticket renewals.

Golden State Warriors All-Star Kevin Durant has a player option for next season and could be someone the Knicks target.

Enough people noticed that the team had to release a statement addressing the photo choice and eventual decision to delete it.

"Game action photos are used all the time for marketing purposes, but given everything going on, we took precaution of taking the photo down," the team said, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. "To be clear, it was one of several rotating photos on the website."

Durant has been connected to the Knicks a number of times to the point he grew upset with the media and discussions about his impending free agency:

Bondy was one of those who linked the Texas product to New York, reporting the team sees DeAndre Jordan as someone who can recruit the scoring machine to the Big Apple. The Knicks acquired Jordan from the Dallas Mavericks in the trade that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Western Conference, and he and Durant are well-known friends.

Even presumed top pick Zion Williamson talked about the possibility of Durant joining New York when he said it "would be dope" to play alongside him and Kyrie Irving—another potential free agent this offseason—on the Knicks, per Adam Zagoria of SNY.

Considering the Knicks have the worst record in the league, the chance of the team drafting Williamson in addition to signing someone like Durant is within the realm of possibility.

For now, Durant is on the Warriors and looking to add a third straight championship and NBA Finals MVP.

Still just 30 years old, Durant is a lethal scorer who can hit from the outside, attack the basket and play off other ball-dominant players (such as Irving), as he has proved playing with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. He is the exact type of addition who could eventually help turn around the Knicks.

It is no secret New York is a potential destination for Durant, and the team may have subliminally acknowledged that in its season ticket renewal requests.