Raheem Sterling Says Manchester City 'Depend On' Sergio Aguero After Chelsea Win

Alex Livesey - Danehouse/Getty Images

Raheem Sterling said Manchester City "depend" on striker Sergio Aguero after Aguero scored a hat-trick in their 6-0 demolition of Chelsea on Sunday at the Eithad Stadium.

The Argentina international took his tally for the 2018/19 Premier League season to 17, and Sterling spoke about his team-mate after the final whistle.

"He is a player that we depend on. You see the first strike, he can put the ball in the top corner," he said, per Dan O'Toole at the Manchester Evening News. "Players like this, you've got to cherish them. He was fantastic today, and so were the rest of the team."

Aguero's hat-trick saw him become Manchester City's all-time goalscorer in the league and equal a Premier League record:

It's also the second home match in a row in which he has scored three goals, and he's now scored nine hat-tricks at the Etihad Stadium:

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told BBC Sport (h/t Goal's Ryan Benson) that he admired his striker's consistency in front of goal: "I have said many times, Sergio scores every single season a lot of goals. I admire these kind of players, the consistency. Young players come, but some stay for a long time, that is fantastic."

Aguero took to social media after the match to share his thoughts:

The victory moves Manchester City back on top of the Premier League table on goal difference (plus-54). They remain level on points (65) with Liverpool but have played a game more than the Reds.