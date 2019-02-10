Maurizio Sarri Says His Job at Chelsea Is 'Always at Risk' After Man City Loss

Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Maurizio Sarri says his job as Chelsea manager is "always at risk" following Sunday's 6-0 Premier League thrashing by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium:

The defeat to the Premier League champions is Chelsea's heaviest since being hammered by Nottingham Forest in 1991:

The defeat also means the Blues slip down into sixth place in the Premier League table. They remain level on points with Arsenal but drop a place courtesy of a worse goal difference.

Manchester City scored four goals in the first 25 minutes through Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero (2) and Ilkay Gundogan to put the game out of Chelsea's reach. Aguero completed his hat-trick in the second half and Sterling scored a second late on to wrap up the win.

Chelsea have now lost all three Premier League away matches in 2019 without scoring a single goal:

Sports journalist Vaishali Bhardwaj offered her view on Sarri's struggles:

Sarri has questioned his players' mentality and his own ability to motivate his team this season. However, he said motivation was not an issue against Pep Guardiola's side:

Chelsea's poor run of results means the pressure is on Sarri ahead of a run of important fixtures in February.

The Blues resume their UEFA Europa League campaign next in Sweden against Malmo, before playing a resurgent Manchester United side in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Sarri's men then host Malmo in the second leg of their fixture ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium against Manchester City.

Chelsea are not known for showing patience when it comes to managers not meeting expectations, and Sarri will need to turn his team's results around quickly if he is to keep his job at Stamford Bridge.