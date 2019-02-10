Maurizio Sarri Says His Job at Chelsea Is 'Always at Risk' After Man City Loss

Maurizio Sarri Says His Job at Chelsea Is 'Always at Risk' After Man City LossFebruary 10, 2019
Maurizio Sarri says his job as Chelsea manager is "always at risk" following Sunday's 6-0 Premier League thrashing by Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium:
Sarri asked if he fears for his job: "I don't know. You have to ask the club. I am worried about my team, the performance. My job is always at risk, so I'm not worried [about that]. You have to ask the club" #cfc
The defeat to the Premier League champions is Chelsea's heaviest since being hammered by Nottingham Forest in 1991:
0-6 - Chelsea suffered their heaviest defeat in any competition since losing 0-7 to Nottingham Forest in April 1991. Drubbing.
The defeat also means the Blues slip down into sixth place in the Premier League table. They remain level on points with Arsenal but drop a place courtesy of a worse goal difference.
Manchester City scored four goals in the first 25 minutes through Raheem Sterling, Sergio Aguero (2) and Ilkay Gundogan to put the game out of Chelsea's reach. Aguero completed his hat-trick in the second half and Sterling scored a second late on to wrap up the win.
Chelsea have now lost all three Premier League away matches in 2019 without scoring a single goal:
Sports journalist Vaishali Bhardwaj offered her view on Sarri's struggles:
He has also alienated young players such as Hudson-Odoi and Christensen - players who are the future for #CFC - by placing far too much trust in and showing patience with players such as Alonso even when they haven't been consistent enough to warrant starting every game. (Cont)
Sarri has questioned his players' mentality and his own ability to motivate his team this season. However, he said motivation was not an issue against Pep Guardiola's side:
Sarri on what went wrong: "Today the motivation was at the right level. We started well then we conceded a goal in the stupid mistake. We had to stay in the match, but we weren't able. We made mistakes against the wrong opponent. They played fantastic football" #CFC #MCFC #MCICHE
Chelsea's poor run of results means the pressure is on Sarri ahead of a run of important fixtures in February.
The Blues resume their UEFA Europa League campaign next in Sweden against Malmo, before playing a resurgent Manchester United side in the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Sarri's men then host Malmo in the second leg of their fixture ahead of the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium against Manchester City.
Chelsea are not known for showing patience when it comes to managers not meeting expectations, and Sarri will need to turn his team's results around quickly if he is to keep his job at Stamford Bridge.
