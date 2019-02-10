David De Gea: Anthony Martial Is Unstoppable Ahead of Manchester United vs. PSG

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has talked up Anthony Martial's form ahead of the club's UEFA Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday.

The French forward was sensational on Saturday for the Red Devils, netting an excellent solo goal in the 3-0 win over Fulham. That was the 23-year-old's 11th goal of the 2018-19 season in all competitions.

On Tuesday, the likes of Martial will be seeking to fire United to victory in what promises to be a night to remember at Old Trafford in the Champions League. Speaking to Telefoot (h/t Get French Football News), De Gea spoke about the confidence the team, Paul Pogba and Martial are operating with:

"Honestly, we have a team that could win something, with young players who are very ambitious like Paul, who is young but has a lot of experience and is fundamental for us. 

"There is also Martial who is unstoppable at the moment in one-on-ones. He is fundamental for our team. We will fight to go all the way to the final but first we must eliminate PSG. Then, we will see."

The fact Martial is shining for United will be a relief to supporters, as there have been times in recent years when it didn't appear as though the Red Devils would see him fulfil his potential at the football club.

Under former boss Jose Mourinho he was inconsistent and, as relayed by James Ducker of the Daily Telegraph, the Portuguese coach was actually keen to move the Frenchman on ahead of the season:

Football journalist Sam Pilger noted that Martial is not the only player to have benefited from a change of leadership at United:

Martial has been growing throughout the campaign and the goal he netted at Fulham perfectly encapsulated what strengths the winger can bring to a side.

The former Monaco man beat a couple of players with quick feet, held off defenders with tremendous strength and as he so often does, when he did get into a goalscoring position he was ruthless in taking his opportunity.

Per the Match of the Day Twitter account, since arriving at United he's been the most reliable source of goals:

Looking ahead to the game on Tuesday, the Red Devils have positive momentum behind them, while PSG have a number of issues to contend with:

As a France international, Martial will be desperate to do well against PSG. However, there's no guarantee he will start at Old Trafford, as manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has other options to choose from in the form of Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez, Marcus Rashford and Romelu Lukaku.

Martial's star quality and nose for goals would make him a major asset in this type of match, though, and after the way he dazzled on Saturday, Solskjaer would be a brave man to leave the forward out of the XI.

