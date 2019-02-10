Ivan Rakitic Transfer Rumours Downplayed by Inter Milan Sporting Director

MB Media/Getty Images

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has played down speculation linking his club with a move for Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic.

"Rakitic? You speak about that... We don't speak about next season's team," he told DAZN (h/t Sport). "Right now we're only thinking about how our current players can improve in the best way possible. We will think about other things in the future."

Inter are willing to pay €90 million for Rakitic, €30 million less than his release clause, and an annual salary of €5 million, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Sport).

Rakitic joined Barcelona from Sevilla in 2014 and has become a crucial part of the club's midfield, winning the UEFA Champions League, three league titles and the Copa del Rey four times.

Opta noted how effective he is in possession:

The 30-year-old has spoken about his future this season and made it clear he wants to remain at the Camp Nou and renew a contract that expires in 2021, per Football Espana:

"I have always said that I want to stay here (at Barcelona) and I will say it again and again. I'm more than happy here and my intention is to stay even longer. I gave the president a little reminder to see if he could get my renewal going."

Rakitic's agent, Arturo Canales, has said the midfielder leaving Barcelona in the summer is an "impossible scenario," per Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Marca).

Yet Rakitic may have to wait for talks over a new contract. President Josep Maria Bartomeu told Cadena Cope (h/t Calciomercato.com): "​Ivan knows, when the club has new economic possibilities, we will talk about its renewal."

Barcelona announced in the January transfer window they have signed midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Ajax for an initial fee of €75 million. The Netherlands international will arrive in the summer on a five-year deal.

His signing may mean the club have to offload some stars for financial reasons, per AS:

Barcelona have already shown they are looking to the future in midfield by signing De Jong, Arthur and promoting Carles Alena from the B team.

Rakitic will turn 31 in March and if the club are looking to offload players in the summer he may be a candidate to depart while he still retains value.