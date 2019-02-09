Juan Mata: There's 'Fantastic Chemistry' Between Players, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Juan Mata has said "there is fantastic chemistry" between Manchester United's players and interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Spain international commented after United beat Fulham 3-0 in London on Saturdaytheir eighth win in nine Premier League games under Solskjaer since he took the reins from ex-coach Jose Mourinho.

According to Tyrone Marshall of the Manchester Evening News, Mata said:

"There is fantastic chemistry between all of us, with the players, the manager and his staff. Since he came the only thing he tried is to make us confident, that we can beat anyone, that we can play very good and get the results and we are doing so. We're very happy, we're high on confidence and know we face another challenge in the Champions League game against PSG, it's very difficult but hopefully we can keep going."

United will face Paris Saint-Germain at Old Trafford in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday in completely different form from when the draw was originally made in December.

PSG appeared significant favourites at the time, but with Neymar out of both legs with injury, United have an even greater chance in addition to their upturn in form.

The Red Devils weathered the storm at Fulham and quickly built an advantage with top-class finishes from Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial in the first half.

Martial sprinted from the halfway line with the ball at his feet, beating the Cottagers defence with a solo run reminiscent of Cristiano Ronaldo and slotted home with calmness.

Pogba and Martial were both born in the vicinity of Paris, and containing them will be a huge challenge for PSG. Mata added his thoughts about his two French team-mates: "Paul and Anthony are fantastic players, they're great players, the goal from Anthony only a few players can do that. I love Anthony, the better he plays the more we win. If we give the ball to Anthony we will win."

Kevin Palmer of the Sunday World highlighted Mourinho's opinion of the two France internationals:

United have plenty of work to do before they can be mentioned in the same breath as Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League, but they have taken huge strides forward of late.

Solskjaer has not just empowered his players. He has given hope to United supporters who felt maligned during Mourinho's tenure.

The Norwegian isn't guaranteed to get the manager's role in the summer, but if he keeps producing positive results, the Glazer family will have little choice but to allow Solskjaer the chance to remain in the hot seat.

