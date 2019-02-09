Gareth Bale, Real Madrid Get Crucial Win vs. Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid

Manu Fernandez/Associated Press

Real Madrid defeated Atletico Madrid 3-1 at the Wanda Metropolitano on Saturday and claimed second place from their city rivals in La Liga.

Casemiro opened the scoring for the visitors after 16 minutes, but the home side struck back through Antoine Griezmann nine minutes later.

Sergio Ramos converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-1 shortly before half-time after the impressive Vinicius Junior was fouled just inside the box by Jose Gimenez.

Substitute Gareth Bale wrapped up the result on 74 minutes, slotting home after latching on to a Luka Modric pass.

Atletico midfielder Thomas Partey was sent off 10 minutes from time for a second yellow card after a foul on Toni Kroos.

Alvaro Morata Lacks the Work-Rate to Succeed for Atleti

Morata was brought in to supplement the goals provided by Griezmann, but his style of play could prove problematic.

At Chelsea, the 26-year-old showed early on that he was capable of finding the net, but he would go missing at key points in games, and eventually the goals dried up.

La Liga represents a familiar environment for the forward after his five total seasons with Real.

However, Atleti demand team players who work constantly for each other, and Morata appears to be an imperfect fit.

Facing his former club, he struggled during the first half, and his first touch was lacking.

Griezmann quickly cancelled out Casemiro's 16th-minute opener, but Morata failed to trouble the opposition defence throughout the derby. The closest he came was a goal correctly ruled out for offside in the second half.

Diego Simeone's sides are famed for their toughness and their unerring desire to overcome the odds.

Morata is a very capable forward and adds variation to Atleti's squad, but his lack of intensity could be an issue for the remainder of the season.

The striker was suffering at Stamford Bridge and clearly needed a change. However, a switch to Atleti might not have been the best decision.

Morata was substituted after 71 minutes and has yet to prove he will be an instant success back in the capital.

Real Must Find a Way to Partner Vinicius Junior And Gareth Bale



Los Blancos have spent this season chasing their neighbours' tails. Their form has fluctuated, but Real appear to be settling to the task during the business end of the campaign.

Vinicius has developed under manager Santiago Solari and was given the start in the Madrid derby after an impressive performance against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday.

The youngster was exceptional before being replaced by Bale in the second half, and the Welshman settled the match with his side's third.

Bale has spent plenty of time nursing injury while in Madrid, and Solari must now find a way of integrating his two most exciting players.

Both can dovetail from the wings to central positions, and Real must find a formula that allows them to create a partnership.

Vinicius remains a developing talent, but he is perfectly suited to becoming Bale's sidekick for the rest of the season.

The Brazilian was explosive on Saturday and must not step down to the bench now Bale is available once again.

Second place is not the position Real desire, but after a turbulent period, they will accept finishing behind only Barcelona this term.

What's Next

Real are in UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday in the first leg of their round of 16 tie with Ajax in Amsterdam. Atletico don't feature again until Saturday, with Diego Simone's side on the road to face another Madrid-based side in Rayo Vallecano in La Liga.