Chelsea's Eden Hazard Backs N'Golo Kante to 'Adapt' to New Midfield Role

Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has backed team-mate N'Golo Kante to find success in his new midfield role, saying he needs time to adapt.

The France international has been forced into an unfamiliar role under new manager Maurizio Sarri, and the mixed results so far have led to some criticism.

Hazard told the Times (h/t Evening Standard's Tony Mogan) the criticism only occurs when the Blues lose, however:

"N'Golo's a clever guy, one of the best in his position, maybe the best in the world. N'Golo now plays six months in the different position. He needs to adapt. When we win, everyone will say, 'Yes, he plays in his [best] position, and if we lose everyone will say, 'No, he needs to go a bit behind.' Depends only on the result."

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

The 27-year-old is widely regarded as one of the world's best pure holding midfielders, but Sarri has pushed him further up the pitch to make space for Jorginho and his playmaking ability.

The move has somewhat negated Kante's tremendous defensive range, although he's still winning the ball back at a high rate:

Jorginho's defending is an area of weakness, and combined with the absence of Kante―who previously shielded the back-four with expert positioning and tackling―it has led to some poor defensive outings.

There have also been reports of a rift between Sarri and Kante due to the change, leading to renewed transfer speculation:

It hasn't been all bad, however. Kante has enjoyed some excellent performances in his new position and was on top form in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town, providing two assists. He has four for the season to go with three goals in the Premier League.

Those are already the best numbers he's ever put up in the top division of English football, a sign the transition is starting to bear fruit.

Sarri is known for demanding much of his players, with his intricate system usually taking a long time to yield results. Napoli played some of the best football in Europe by the time he left, but the change took several seasons.

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

He also worked his magic on an individual level, turning Dries Mertens from a solid winger into a far more productive striker. That change too was met with criticism when he first tried it, but it's fair to say it proved the right decision.

Kante's showing against the Terriers would indicate he is on the right path, and Hazard's call for patience should be heeded.