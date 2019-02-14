Marek Hamsik Leaves Napoli for Chinese Super League Club Dalian Yifang FC

Marek Hamsik Leaves Napoli for Chinese Super League Club Dalian Yifang FCFebruary 14, 2019
Marek Hamsik's move to Chinese club Dalian Yifang was confirmed on Thursday, bringing an end to his 12-year spell with Serie A side Napoli.
Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis (h/t sports writer Jack Rathborn) announced the news via Twitter:
Jack Rathborn @JackRathborn
After 12 years, Hamsik has finally left Napoli, move to Dalian Yifang confirmed https://t.co/NIX3hlQF9g
In the 31-year-old's time in Naples, he became the club's all-time top scorer and appearance leader.
He was linked with a switch to China in the last month, but issues with the payment saw the proposed move suspended:
Official SSC Napoli @en_sscnapoli
The club has decided to suspend Marek Hamsik's move to China because the payment methods proposed for the agreed sum fail to adhere to what was previously agreed. #ForzaNapoliSempre
Those problems have now been cleared up, however, and the Slovakia international will team up with Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan at the ambitious Chinese Super League club.
Like those two, Hamsik is still in his prime. The midfielder made 12 starts for Napoli in Serie A this season, while also starting five of their six Champions League fixtures.
He joined the Partenopei from Brescia in 2007 and played a key role in their rise back up the Serie A pecking order, guiding the side to two Coppa Italia titles.
Sports writer Adam Digby regards Hamsik as a Serie A legend:
Adam Digby @Adz77
Marek Hamsik deserves to be recognised as one of Serie A's true greats. My latest for @unibet takes a look at the midfielder as he leaves #Napoli for China https://t.co/9HGouXsfZ4 https://t.co/p9hMOsQaqQ
De Laurentiis, however, suggested Hamsik is leaving because Napoli's latest midfield sensation Fabian Ruiz is a better player:
footballitalia @footballitalia
#Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis suggests Marek Hamsik is joining #DalianYifang “to get a rich pension,” because he saw Fabian Ruiz was better https://t.co/8KQnLxvXgz #Dalian #Hamsik #SerieA https://t.co/vaSZoRD3KZ
Ruiz's emergence means Napoli already have the perfect replacement in their ranks. The Spaniard has combined well with Allan so far and will slide into the starting XI alongside the Brazilian.
