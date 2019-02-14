Marek Hamsik Leaves Napoli for Chinese Super League Club Dalian Yifang FC

Francois Mori/Associated Press

Marek Hamsik's move to Chinese club Dalian Yifang was confirmed on Thursday, bringing an end to his 12-year spell with Serie A side Napoli.

Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis (h/t sports writer Jack Rathborn) announced the news via Twitter:

In the 31-year-old's time in Naples, he became the club's all-time top scorer and appearance leader.

He was linked with a switch to China in the last month, but issues with the payment saw the proposed move suspended:

Those problems have now been cleared up, however, and the Slovakia international will team up with Yannick Carrasco and Nicolas Gaitan at the ambitious Chinese Super League club.

Like those two, Hamsik is still in his prime. The midfielder made 12 starts for Napoli in Serie A this season, while also starting five of their six Champions League fixtures.

He joined the Partenopei from Brescia in 2007 and played a key role in their rise back up the Serie A pecking order, guiding the side to two Coppa Italia titles.

Sports writer Adam Digby regards Hamsik as a Serie A legend:

De Laurentiis, however, suggested Hamsik is leaving because Napoli's latest midfield sensation Fabian Ruiz is a better player:

Ruiz's emergence means Napoli already have the perfect replacement in their ranks. The Spaniard has combined well with Allan so far and will slide into the starting XI alongside the Brazilian.