Federico Chiesa Discusses €75M Valuation Amid Juventus Transfer Rumours

Fiorentina starlet Federico Chiesa has said he won't let his reported €75 million valuation alter his focus amid links to the likes of Juventus and Manchester United, and he also discussed his father Enrico Chiesa and Viola legend Davide Astori, who died last year.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport magazine Sportweek (h/t Football Italia), the Italy international said any offers that arrive will be evaluated by La Viola above all.

He also pointed at his father Enrico, underlining the strong connection the family has with the club:

"It is a strange feeling if you think about it, but that is my secret, that I don't consider the transfer market valuation at all. I just try to focus on doing well on the pitch.

"Fiorentina will be the ones to evaluate any offers, if they come in. I am only in my third season as a professional football player, so I've achieved nothing yet.

"Fiorentina won the Coppa Italia in 2001, with Nuno Gomez and Enrico Chiesa upfront. It'd be wonderful to imitate Dad. I thank my parents for preparing me so well, including insisting that I learn English, as it comes in very handy when trying to communicate with foreign teammates. The coach wants us to speak Italian in the locker room, but sometimes I act as a hidden translator."

Enrico Chiesa spent his career hopping from one Italian club to the other but enjoyed some of his best years with Fiorentina.

He has instilled a strong love for the club in his two sons, who shared a special moment when Federico scored a goal in September:

Corriere dello Sport (h/t TalkSport's Sean O'Brien) recently linked the 21-year-old with a host of top clubs, including United, Juventus, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

He's been linked to Juventus for some time already, and La Stampa (h/t Calciomercato) previously reported the Bianconeri secured an option on his signature when they sent Marka Pjaca to Florence.

Sportswriter Liam Canning hopes he ends up at United instead:

Chiesa has long been regarded as one of Italian football's finest talents, and he's in the midst of a breakout campaign. He's scored seven goals already since the start of the new year, including a hat-trick in a Coppa Italia win over AS Roma.

The winger appears to be maturing at a fast rate; where he previously relied mostly on his technique and athleticism, he's been playing with more patience and far better vision of late. Chiesa no longer makes countless mental mistakes and instead shows a high degree of football intelligence on the pitch, leading to more looks in better positions.

All of that is good news for Fiorentina, who have committed to several talented youngsters―including Diego Simeone's son Giovanni Simeone―and are determined to build around their youth.

There has been no indication Chiesa is looking to leave the club, and sportswriter Chloe Beresford doesn't believe an exit is imminent:

Chiesa spoke about his relationship with Astori and how the Fiorentina captain helped him in his development prior to his death in March of last year:

"If Davide was still here, I'd tell him, you know when you would come to give me advice during training retreats? You kept saying: 'Fede, at times a simple, even banal, move can be the best solution for the team.'

"I would listen and stay silent. I just want to tell you, my captain, that you were absolutely right."

According to Football Italia, Chiesa and Astori were close.

Fiorentina are unbeaten since December 26 and will face Napoli in Serie A on Saturday.