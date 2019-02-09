Chelsea's Maurizio Sarri Hopes He Is Gonzalo Higuain's 'Football Father'

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has opened up on his relationship with Gonzalo Higuain, saying the Juventus loanee needs confidence and he hopes he is his "football father."

Higuain joined the Blues on loan in January and has already flashed his tremendous potential under Sarri, who managed him to a record-breaking campaign during the Argentinian's final season at Napoli.

Sarri is hoping for more of the same at Stamford Bridge, per Goal's Nizaar Kinsella:

"I hope that I am the football father [of Higuain]. Mentally, I think that we're the same. I think that Gonzalo is suitable for my football. So the feeling is really fantastic, it is a football feeling.

"He needs confidence, first of all. He needs a very good relationship with the coach and his team-mates. Sometimes he needs a message from the coach in the press conference."

He also discussed his fit alongside star winger Eden Hazard:

The 31-year-old bagged his first Chelsea goals in the 5-0 win over Huddersfield Town, scoring two stunners. He was also a constant threat with his movement and showed he will need little time adjusting to Sarri's style of play.

Higuain's best football came under Sarri with the Partenopei, culminating in a record-setting 2015-16 campaign. The former Real Madrid man scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A matches, the most since the Serie A was established.

He earned a move to Juventus with the great campaign and was the Old Lady's top attacking weapon until the club added Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. That move resulted in a loan switch to AC Milan for Higuain.

His time with the Rossoneri was a disappointment and was cut short in January, with the switch to Chelsea following soon after. Per sportswriter Simon Johnson Higuain already believes he made the right decision to move to the Blues:

Chelsea have been looking for a top option at the striker position for some time and gambled on former Juventus star Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard couldn't deliver for the Premier League giants, however, and joined Atletico Madrid in January.

While there's some pressure on Higuain, the fact his predecessors struggled makes things slightly easier. He's already in a familiar situation under Sarri, and early signs would indicate he's adapting well to the English game.

His contributions will be key in Chelsea's push for a top-four finish.