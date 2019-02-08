Tom Brady Posts Message to Father Time on Instagram: 'Just Take the L'

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady seems unstoppable after leading the Pats to a win over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII. Not even Father Time has been able to get the better of him.

On Friday, Brady posted video of his Super Bowl celebration on Instagram with this accompanying message: "Hey Father Time, just take the L."

Brady is as good as ever at the age of 41, and there is no indication that he plans to stop playing anytime soon. Prior to Super Bowl LIII, he made it clear that he wouldn't retire regardless of the result.

Now that he has won six rings in nine career Super Bowl appearances, Brady can look to add to the records he has already set.

After being named NFL MVP for the third time in 2017, he threw for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2018. His Super Bowl performance wasn't good enough to beat out teammate Julian Edelman for the game's MVP award, but Brady threw for 953 yards in three playoff games and clearly has plenty left in the tank.

It seems unlikely that anyone will challenge the Pats in the AFC East next season. The Kansas City Chiefs may be the only team in the AFC with a legitimate chance to knock them off after pushing New England to overtime in the AFC Championship Game.

Brady will eventually reach a point where his performance wanes, but he has already played at an elite level longer than any quarterback in the history of the game.