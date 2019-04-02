Nationals' Trea Turner Exits vs. Phillies After Suffering Finger Injury on Bunt

Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Washington Nationals shortstop Trea Turner left Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies after suffering an apparent injury to his hand.

Per MASN Sports' Mark Zuckerman, Turner was removed in the first inning after being hit in the hand attempting a bunt against Phillies starter Zach Eflin.

After injuries limited Turner to 98 games in 2017, he turned into an iron man for the Nationals last season. He appeared in all 162 games, posting a .271/.344/.416 slash line and led the National League with 43 stolen bases.

Turner is the engine that makes Washington's lineup go. The 25-year-old primarily hits out of the leadoff spot, using his patient approach at the plate and speed to get on base for Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto to drive him in.

With Turner out of action for the time being, Washington manager Dave Martinez will likely turn to Wilmer Difo at shortstop. Difo is a career .250/.310/.358 slash line in 319 games since making his MLB debut in 2015.

The NL East is a loaded division with the Nationals expected to be in a battle with the Atlanta Braves, New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies. Losing Turner puts Washington at a disadvantage in the race early this season.