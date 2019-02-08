Bill Simmons 'Heard' Ben Simmons-for-Anthony Davis Trade Was Discussed

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers discussed a hypothetical trade that would've seen Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons change teams, according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons.

"That's why I was so intrigued by the Ben Simmons for Davis (scenario)," Simmons said on the most recent edition of his podcast (h/t RealGM). "By the way, I heard there were conversations on both sides with that."

