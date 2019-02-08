Bill Simmons 'Heard' Ben Simmons-for-Anthony Davis Trade Was Discussed

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 21: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers look on at the Wells Fargo Center on November 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans and Philadelphia 76ers discussed a hypothetical trade that would've seen Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons change teams, according to The Ringer's Bill Simmons.

"That's why I was so intrigued by the Ben Simmons for Davis (scenario)," Simmons said on the most recent edition of his podcast (h/t RealGM). "By the way, I heard there were conversations on both sides with that."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    New NBA Mock Draft After the Deadline 📝

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New NBA Mock Draft After the Deadline 📝

    Jonathan Wasserman
    via Bleacher Report

    LeBron on East Trades: 'They Ain't Gotta Go Through Me'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron on East Trades: 'They Ain't Gotta Go Through Me'

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    What Raps. Bucks, 76ers Power Moves Mean for East

    How will the East shake out after the trade deadline?

    NBA logo
    NBA

    What Raps. Bucks, 76ers Power Moves Mean for East

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    New Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    New Power Rankings ⬆️⬇️

    Grant Hughes
    via Bleacher Report