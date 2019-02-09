Athletic Bilbao vs. Barcelona: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

MB Media/Getty Images

Barcelona will look to maintain their La Liga title push on Sunday when they travel to San Mames to take on Athletic Bilbao.

The Blaugrana are six points clear in the Spanish top flight, though they will only a three or five-point lead by the time they kick off, depending on the result in Atletico Madrid's home match with Real Madrid.

Should Atleti fail to win, a victory for Barcelona will see them increase their lead over the division.

As for Athletic, they're only three points clear of the drop despite being 12th, so they could do with accumulating points quickly to ensure they're not sucked into a relegation battle.

Date: Sunday, February 10

Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT/2:45 p.m. ET

TV: BeIN Sports (USA)

Live Stream: Eleven Sports (UK), BeIN Sports Connect (USA)

Odds: Athletic (15-4), Draw (13-5), Barcelona (3-4)

Barcelona were held to a 2-2 draw at home to Valencia in their last league outing, before tying 1-1 in the first leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final with Real Madrid, so they'll be eager to get back to winning ways on Sunday.

Lionel Messi—who came off the bench against Los Blancos—may well return to the starting lineup, which will naturally be an enormous boost for the Blaugrana.

Whether their Argentinian talisman plays or not, Barcelona could do with an improved performance from Philippe Coutinho.

Following news of an injury to Arthur, football journalist Rik Sharma noted the opportunity it may have for his compatriot:

Coutinho has struggled for form of late, and he failed to impress against Real, per the Evening Standard's Ben Hayward:

Given Barcelona made him the third-most expensive player of all time when they signed him from Liverpool a year ago, they need him to be positively and decisively influencing matches week after week.

Athletic have only lost twice at home in La Liga this season and held Barca to a draw when they met at the Camp Nou in September, so Sunday's match won't be easy if their biggest players don't step up.

Barcelona have only shipped eight goals away from home this season, so it's likely they'll get something from the game, but they could really use all three points.