Dwayne Haskins Jokes About Stephen A. Smith Analysis with LeBron James Meme

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistFebruary 8, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 01: Dwayne Haskins Jr. #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to the media after defeating the Northwestern Wildcats at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 01, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes star Dwyane Haskins had an excellent response to Stephen A. Smith's somewhat puzzling analysis on ESPN's First Take Friday.

Speaking about Haskins, Smith said he was "more of a runner than a thrower."

Haskins took the high road on social media.

This isn't the first time one of Smith's football breakdowns received attention for the wrong reasons.

When previewing a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in December, he brought up Spencer Ware, Hunter Henry and Derrick Johnson. Ware and Henry were both injured, while Johnson last suited up for the Chiefs in 2017.

While it's fair to question Haskins' potential—Urban Meyer doesn't exactly have a great track record of developing QBs for the next level—few would argue his style isn't a good fit for the NFL.

In his only season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He carried the ball just 79 times for 108 yards and four scores.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Haskins to be the No. 6 overall pick to the New York Giants in his most recent mock draft.

Related

    Foles Just as Likely to Be a Bust as a Savior

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Foles Just as Likely to Be a Bust as a Savior

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Super Bowls Were the Worst Ever?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Super Bowls Were the Worst Ever?

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk

    Report: Steelers Will Use Tag to Try to Trade Bell

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Steelers Will Use Tag to Try to Trade Bell

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Ideal Offseason Trade for Every Team 🔄

    NFL logo
    NFL

    1 Ideal Offseason Trade for Every Team 🔄

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report