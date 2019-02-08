Dwayne Haskins Jokes About Stephen A. Smith Analysis with LeBron James Meme

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Ohio State Buckeyes star Dwyane Haskins had an excellent response to Stephen A. Smith's somewhat puzzling analysis on ESPN's First Take Friday.

Speaking about Haskins, Smith said he was "more of a runner than a thrower."

Haskins took the high road on social media.

This isn't the first time one of Smith's football breakdowns received attention for the wrong reasons.

When previewing a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers in December, he brought up Spencer Ware, Hunter Henry and Derrick Johnson. Ware and Henry were both injured, while Johnson last suited up for the Chiefs in 2017.

While it's fair to question Haskins' potential—Urban Meyer doesn't exactly have a great track record of developing QBs for the next level—few would argue his style isn't a good fit for the NFL.

In his only season as Ohio State's starting quarterback, Haskins threw for 4,831 yards, 50 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He carried the ball just 79 times for 108 yards and four scores.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Haskins to be the No. 6 overall pick to the New York Giants in his most recent mock draft.