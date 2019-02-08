Steve Kerr on Kevin Durant Lashing Out at Media: We're Actors in a Soap Opera

Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr addressed Kevin Durant's ongoing feud with the media while speaking with reporters Friday.

Kerr acknowledged that fans' interest in free agency plays a significant role in the popularity of the NBA (via The Athletic's Anthony Slater):

He called NBA players and coaches "actors in a soap opera" in reference to the drama that comes along with the sport and its coverage.

Kerr also joked that he wishes the media would just ask about "pick-and-roll coverage," but he acknowledged that isn't a realistic expectation.

After Wednesday's 141-102 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Durant had a tense exchange with the media.

KD took exception with how he has been covered and the fact that he has been linked to the New York Knicks in free agency (h/t Slater):

"Now y'all piling on me because I don't want to talk to y'all about that. I have nothing to do with the Knicks. I don't know who traded [Kristaps] Porzingis. That got nothing to do with me. I'm trying to play basketball.

"Y'all come in here every day, ask me about free agency, ask my teammates, my coaches, rile up the fans about it. Let us play basketball. That's all I'm saying. Now when I don't want to talk to y'all, it's a problem with me.

"C'mon man. Grow up. Grow up. Yeah, you, grow up. C'mon bro. I come in here and go to work every day. I don't cause no problems. I play the right way. Well, I try to play the right way. I try to be the best player I can be every possession. What's the problem? What am I doing to y'all?"

Durant's comments referenced the Knicks' trade of Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, which opened the door for New York to potentially sign two superstars during the offseason.

In three seasons with the Warriors since leaving the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency, Durant has won two championships and two NBA Finals MVP awards. He is going for a third in each category this season.

Durant can become a free agent during the offseason if he opts out as expected. That impending possibility will be a constant topic of conversation regardless of how well the first-place Warriors continue to play.