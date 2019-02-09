NBA's Top Buyout-Market Candidates Following 2019 Trade Deadline

0 of 6

Despite all of the activity at the 2019 NBA trade deadline, teams weren't able to check off every item on their shopping lists.

Luckily, there's another avenue to explore for help—the buyout market.

While it rarely offers a legitimate difference-maker—this year won't be the exception—clubs can still find a role-playing contributor or, if they're lucky, maybe a fifth starter. For buyers bogged down by injuries or looking to restock the shelves after a lopsided exchange, this could be their last chance to add a reinforcement for the stretch run or into the postseason.

Before looking at who's available, it's important to note who is not.

DeAndre Jordan won't join the market, per Marc Stein of the New York Times, and it doesn't sound like the Atlanta Hawks veterans will, either, per Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Indiana Pacers already pounced on Wesley Matthews, per The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania, and the Detroit Pistons look like they're getting Wayne Ellington, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



But there are still several players who could help out a contender, including the following six who are either already available or could be soon.