Antonio Rudiger Says Chelsea Must Get 'Something Dirty Back in Our Game'

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger said his team must get "something dirty back in our game" ahead of the Blues' Premier League clash with Manchester City on Sunday.

Manager Maurizio Sarri has questioned whether he is able to motivate his team this season, but Rudiger said the players need to toughen up ahead of their trip to the Etihad Stadium in an interview with Kicker (h/t ESPN FC's Liam Twomey).

"He [Sarri] is a very emotional coach," he said. "But you can't put everything down to motivation. We have been there when it mattered. We were the first team to beat Manchester City after all. We must be tougher. By now, we have a lot of possession, but we need get something dirty back in our game."

Sarri has been critical of his team's mentality throughout this season:

He also spoke about motivation after Chelsea suffered their heaviest Premier League defeat since 1996 in a 4-0 loss to Bournemouth in January:

However, the Blues followed that up with a 5-0 demolition of struggling Huddersfield Town at Stamford Bridge.

Sarri was impressed with his side's reaction during the game and called on them to maintain their improvements:

Chelsea now face a stiff test at the home of the champions. Pep Guardiola's side have dropped points just once all season in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium.

However, the Blues can take confidence into the game having beaten Manchester City 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in December.

Chelsea also possess a good record when playing defending champions:

Sarri will need to ensure his players are motivated for Sunday's clash. Chelsea have lost and failed to score in each of their last three away matches in all competitions.