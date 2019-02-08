LeBron James: East Aiming for Finals Because 'They Ain't Gotta Go Through Me'

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

A number of Eastern Conference teams were aggressive at the 2019 NBA trade deadline, which may be a result of the "LeBron James effect."

As in, teams are making a run at the NBA Finals now that James' reign over the conference has come to an end with his signing with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Those top teams in the East, yeah, they're going for it," James told The Athletic's Joe Vardon. "Toronto is going for it, Milwaukee's going for it, Philly. Boston believes they can do it, too. They know they ain't gotta go through Cleveland anymore.

"Everybody in the East thinks they can get to the Finals because they ain't gotta go through me."

James controlled the Eastern Conference from the time he joined the Miami Heat to the end of his second stint with the Cavs, making eight consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. But now that he is out west, the conference is up for grabs.

And teams around the East have been making moves ever since the King relinquished his throne.

The Toronto Raptors—who were eliminated by James and the Cavs in each of the past three seasons—traded the face of their franchise in DeMar DeRozan for the San Antonio Spurs' Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green. On Thursday, they once again went bold by acquiring longtime Memphis Grizzlies star Marc Gasol.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have been active all season. After acquiring four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler in November, the Sixers acquired Tobias Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott prior to the deadline.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported on Thursday that shooting guard Wesley Matthews plans to sign with the Indiana Pacers.

The Boston Celtics may not have made any deadline deals, but they were among the winners of the week because the New Orleans Pelicans did not move disgruntled star Anthony Davis. Boston was unable to make a run at Davis as long as Kyrie Irving remained on the roster, as both stars are currently on designated rookie extensions. The Celtics are, however, able to pursue Davis this summer once Irving's current deal expires.

With the Eastern Conference playoffs shaping up to be the most competitive it has been in years, the Lakers superstar couldn't help but look ahead.

"S--t, I was excited seeing all the moves they made in the East today," James told Vardon on Thursday. "Those matchups in the second round, in the Eastern Conference finals, that s--t is gonna be crazy. It’s gonna be fun to watch."

Of course, if Los Angeles can't find a groove with a healthy James, he may have plenty of time to watch the playoffs. The Lakers (28-27) are currently 1.5 games back of the eighth spot in the West. They are 22-15 with James in the lineup, including 2-1 since he returned from a 17-game absence as he nursed a groin injury.

Not only has James not missed the Finals since 2010, but he has not failed to reach the postseason since 2004-05, his second year in the league.