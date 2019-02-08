Manchester City-Chelsea, Lakers-76ers and More to Watch This Weekend

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Pivotal matchups are happening this weekend across Europe just after the transfer window closed.



Liverpool vs. Bournemouth

Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN



Liverpool, maybe for the first time this season, is starting to feel the pressure of being on top of the English Premier League for so long. After dropping points in back-to-back matches against Leicester City and West Ham, Manchester City are now top of the table after their 2-0 midweek win against Everton. The Reds would do well to respond as quickly as they can. Having Mohamed Salah certainly helps.

Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid

Saturday, Feb. 9 at 10:15 a.m. ET on beIN Sports



What else really needs to be said about this match? The Madrid Derby speaks for itself, as Antoine Griezmann and Gareth Bale look to lead their respective clubs to glory against in-city rivals. Real are currently in their best run of the La Liga season, having won their last four league matches. They’re coming off a 1-1 draw at Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Meanwhile, Atletico is just six points behind Barcelona in the league standings. A Derby win would be a massive boost to their chances of catching up and would widen the gap between them and Real for second place.



Bayern Munich vs. Schalke

Saturday, Feb. 9 at 12:30 p.m. ET on FS2



Similar to Liverpool, Bayern Munich are also starting to feel some pressure. Rival Borussia Dortmund are currently seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga while Bayern sits at 3rd. If the Bavarians are going to make a run, it needs to start pretty darn soon. It won’t be easy as star goalkeeper Manuel Neuer remains sidelined with an injury. However, the good news for Bayern supporters is the club has done extraordinarily well in the month of February the past few years.

Manchester City vs. Chelsea

Sunday, Feb. 10 at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN



As mentioned before, Manchester City sees themselves on top of the EPL table for the first time this season after Liverpool stumbled in recent weeks. The Cityzens’ first test as the hunted? A Chelsea side hoping to string together a series of wins in the aftermath of manager Maurizio Sarri calling the players out for their dreadful performance against Bournemouth in a 4-0 loss. A win for Chelsea would keep Manchester United and Arsenal at bay for a little while longer for that coveted fourth and final UEFA Champions League spot.

NBA Deadline Aftermath

The dust has settled on a frantic NBA trade deadline, and now we’re back with the on-court action.



On Sunday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Philadelphia 76ers. After weeks of Anthony Davis trade talk, it ended up going nowhere for the Lakers as the trade deadline came and went. For now, they’ll just have to ride the adrenaline from their last game, where Rajon Rondo hit a buzzer-beater against the Boston Celtics, his former team. Watch Lakers vs. 76ers at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

On Saturday, James Harden faces his former team as the Oklahoma City Thunder travel to Houston for a matchup against the Rockets. The Thunder have won 11 of their last 12. On Thursday night, both Harden and Russell Westbrook were drafted to the same All-Star team by LeBron James. A lot of fans were excited for the two to join Kevin Durant and have a small reunion of former teammates, that is until James agreed to trade Westbrook to the other All-Star team. Watch Thunder vs. Rockets at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

His All-Star teammate Joel Embiid, who has had his issues with Westbrook in the past, did not seem ecstatic about the news.

You can also catch every NBA League Pass game right here on B/R Live, including the Toronto Raptors vs. the New York Knicks on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. ET. This could mark the debut of Marc Gasol, who was traded to the Raptors just hours before Thursday’s deadline. This would be the first time in Gasol’s 11-year career that he isn’t playing for the Memphis Grizzlies. Their fans sent him off in style.

What's New

1. Alliance of American Football



Already miss football? You’re in luck, as the Alliance of American Football makes its highly anticipated debut this Saturday. Not sure what to expect from the AAF? Here’s some of what you should know.



The season begins on Saturday, Feb. 9 and runs through Sunday, April 14. That's followed immediately by a four-team playoff with the two higher seeds hosting the semifinals. The championship game will be held in Las Vegas' Sam Boyd Stadium on April 27.



Rather than act as a competitor to the NFL, it seems as though the two leagues are working together, as the NFL Network will broadcast almost half of the AAF’s games. This is seen by many as a middle man of sorts between college football and the NFL, as well as a chance for former NFL players to prove themselves late in their careers in hopes of landing with an NFL team in the future. Roughly 70% of players in the AAF have been a part of a pro football roster in the past 18 months.

Like any new league, there are some rules that make the AAF stand out. Here are a few of them.



Timeouts/challenges: There are no television timeouts during games. That's part of an effort to reduce game time to roughly 150 minutes instead of 180 minutes in the NFL. Additionally, replays will be limited to two coach's challenges for either team.



Kickoffs: There are no kickoffs. Instead, teams will start drives from their own 25-yard lines. Instead of an onside kick, each team will have a "fourth-and-10" from their 35-yard line. If the offense converts for a first down, it keeps the ball.



Two-point conversions: There will be no extra-point attempts after touchdowns, only two-point conversions.



Overtimes: To help keep games within a two-and-a-half hour time slot, there will be one overtime session. Each team will start an offensive possession from the 10-yard line, and just like in regulation, two-point conversions are required. Games can end in a tie after the overtime period.



Here is Saturday’s full Week 1 schedule (all times ET):



Memphis Express at Birmingham Iron, 4 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Atlanta Legends at Orlando Apollos, 8 p.m. on CBS (East)

San Diego Fleet at San Antonio Commanders, 8 p.m. on CBS (West)

Salt Lake Stallions at Arizona Hotshots, 8 p.m. on NFL Network



2. Ho-Sung Choi

Ho-Sung Choi is quickly becoming a fan favorite in the golf world due to his unorthodox swing. He's making his PGA Tour debut this week at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on a sponsor's exemption.

He shot a 1-over 72 and was T111 after the first round. Even Aaron Rodgers had to show the people's champ some love. Game recognize game.

Here's how to watch the Pebble Beach Pro-Am (all times ET):



Friday - Round Two: Golf Channel, 3-6 p.m.

Saturday - Round Three: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m. & CBS, 3-6 p.m.

Sunday - Round Four: Golf Channel, 1-2:45 p.m. & CBS, 3-6:30 p.m.



Must Listen

Winging It, a podcast with Atlanta Hawks players Vince Carter, Kent Bazemore and co-host Annie Finberg, has quickly made a name for itself with outlandish conversations. In fact, this is the same podcast where Steph Curry admitted he thought the moon landing was fake (He later said he was joking after NASA offered to give him a tour).

During a recent show, Carter admitted that he had no idea he jumped over a 7’2 player during THAT dunk in the 2000 Olympics, stating “That was next-level adrenaline...In my mind, he moved out of the way.”

In case you need a refresher, here’s that dunk they’re talking about.

