Maurizio Sarri Says Eden Hazard 'Has to Decide' His Chelsea Future

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has said he has not spoken to Eden Hazard about his future at the club and that it's up to the Belgium international to make a decision, per the club's official website.

"I speak every day with Eden, but I speak with Eden about his position on the pitch. I will be really very happy with him if he wants to stay. In my opinion he is the best in Europe, so I would be really very happy, but it's up to him. I want to see him happy. He has to decide."

Hazard told French radio station RMC (h/t the Guardian's Nick Ames) in an interview published on Tuesday that he has made a decision on his future: "I know what I am going to do. I have made a decision."

Simon Johnson at the Evening Standard offered some more detail on Hazard's words:

Hazard is expected to tell Chelsea he wants to join Real Madrid at the end of the season, per Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella reported on Wednesday that Los Blancos would have to pay £100 million to land Hazard and could sell Isco to help finance the deal.

Former Chelsea team-mate Cesc Fabregas has offered his view on Hazard's future:

Hazard's current Chelsea deal expires in 2020, and he is yet to agree an extension. He's a crucial part of the Blues' team and their primary source of inspiration in attack:

Losing Hazard would be a big blow for Chelsea, but the Blues have already moved to strengthen for next season by signing Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund.

Sarri's side are also considering trying to bring in Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona to replace Hazard, according to Ed Malyon of The Independent on Wednesday.

Although Chelsea will do all they can to keep hold of Hazard, his departure would see them receive a big fee that would enable Sarri to freshen up an ageing attack.