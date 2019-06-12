Dodgers' Corey Seager May Have 'Grade 2-Plus' Hamstring Injury, Per Dave Roberts

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager may be in line for a long stint on the injured list after he suffered a hamstring injury Tuesday.

According to ESPN.com's Alden Gonzalez, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said "early indications" are that Seager suffered a "Grade 2-plus" strain of his hamstring.

If an MRI confirms Roberts' suspicion, Seager could require six weeks of recovery time.

Seager missed the final five months of the 2018 season after he underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2018. The procedure addressed an elbow injury that had lingered since the end of the 2017 campaign.

Seager made 26 appearances before his season-ending surgery. He batted .267 with a .396 slugging percentage. He had a .295/.375/.479 slash line in 2017, so something was clearly wrong with the 2016 National League Rookie of the Year.

He has yet to fully return to form. Through 66 games in 2019, he has a .278 batting average, eight home runs and 38 RBI.

Seager was starting to come into his own before the injury, though, as he was hitting .389 during June and reached base four times during Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Los Angeles Angels.

Chris Taylor took over as Seager's replacement at shortstop last season before the Dodgers acquired Manny Machado midway through last year. With Machado now a member of the San Diego Padres, Taylor is likely the primary option to fill in for Seager once again.

Taylor is hitting just .218 with five homers and 23 RBI this season, but he was a revelation two years ago with a .288 average, 21 home runs and 72 RBI.

Seager's absence will obviously hurt Los Angeles' lineup, but the Dodgers can still call upon Justin Turner, MVP contender Cody Bellinger, Max Muncy and Joc Pederson. They should be able to cope offensively until Seager returns.

The most comforting fact for the Dodgers is that they are the best team in the National League at 45-23 and hold a nine-game lead over the Colorado Rockies for first place in the NL West.