Mauricio Pochettino Says Harry Kane Is 'Nearly Ready' to Make Tottenham Return

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino said on Friday that captain Harry Kane is close to a return to action after an ankle injury.

The striker has been sidelined since damaging ankle ligaments against Manchester United in January, but Pochettino has offered an optimistic update on his progress, per Dan Kilpatrick at the Evening Standard.

"We need to stop him every day because he wants to be ahead of his recovery and he's very optimistic and determined to play as soon as possible.

"It's unbelievable but he's doing well, if you see him he's nearly ready to play but we need to be realistic too and of course in between all the areas to take the best decision. He's so close to come back again. Not for Sunday, not for Wednesday but we will see after. Maybe [for Burnley], maybe yes."

Kane will miss Tottenham's Premier League game against Leicester City on Sunday and the first leg of their Champions League clash against Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday, but the game at Burnley on February 23 has been earmarked for his return.

The news will be a big boost to Spurs, as Kane has once again been key to their hopes this season. The England international has scored 20 goals already for Pochettino's side:

Spurs have had mixed results without Kane. They were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Chelsea on penalties in the semi-finals and lost to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round, but they have also beaten Fulham, Watford and Newcastle United in the league.

They remain just five points off the lead in the Premier League but are seen as dark horses for the title behind Liverpool and Manchester City.

Fernando Llorente has two goals and two assists in five outings in Kane's absence, including a late winner against Watford. However, he has attracted criticism for his performances too:

Tottenham will be keen to have Kane back as soon as possible as they head into some crucial fixtures.

Spurs face Chelsea and Arsenal before the second leg of their Champions League tie against Bundesliga leaders Dortmund, and the return of their star man would prove a timely boost.